Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Quick Review: Flagship Essentials Without the Flagship Price

Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 FE is the newest member of its Fan Edition lineup, and at first glance, it looks like the company has managed to bring many of the flagship S25 features into a more affordable package. It is also a significant upgrade over last year’s Galaxy S24 FE. Despite the spec bump, it costs the same as the Galaxy S24 FE: ₹59,999 for the base model.

I’ve been using the phone for a short while, and while testing is still underway, here are my early impressions. A detailed review will follow once I’ve spent more time with the device.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

— The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display immediately stands out. With its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,900 nits peak brightness, it delivers sharp and vibrant visuals, whether streaming or gaming. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection also gives some reassurance on durability.

— Performance is handled by the Exynos 2400 processor. It’s not as powerful as the Exynos 2500 on the flagship S25, but so far it seems capable enough for everyday multitasking. Samsung is offering up to 8GB of RAM, which is standard for this price but might feel less for resource-intensive tasks. You get three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, which should cater to different types of users.

— The camera setup is versatile, featuring a 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto sensor, along with a 12MP selfie camera. I haven’t fully tested the system yet, but early results show promise, especially in daylight.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— On the software side, Samsung continues its push for long-term support. The phone ships with Android 16-based One UI 8 and is promised seven years of OS and security updates, something that will matter to users planning to keep their phone for a longer cycle. The costlier members of the Galaxy S25 family also have the same Android upgrade cycle.

— Battery life looks reliable on paper with a 4,900mAh unit and support for 45W fast charging, a step up from 25W charging, and 15W wireless charging. I’ll be testing endurance and charging speeds more thoroughly in the coming days.

What’s Bad

— The Exynos 2400 may hold back heavy users, especially those looking at demanding games or AI-heavy tasks. I’ll have more to say about performance once I’ve pushed the phone harder.

— Design-wise, the FE doesn’t stand out, aligning with the signature Galaxy S-series aesthetics. It sticks to familiar lines and comes in Navy, White, and Jetblack colour options, which feel somewhat muted compared to what rivals are offering.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— And while the camera hardware looks solid, this isn’t meant to match the advanced imaging features of the S25. That’s something to keep in mind if photography is your top priority.

First Verdict