India Blocks Telegram to Protect NEET Re-Test, But a Patchy Block Leaves App Live For Millions

In a major move to protect the integrity of the upcoming national medical entrance re-test, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has officially ordered a temporary nationwide block on the messaging platform Telegram. The emergency restriction, implemented at the request of the National Testing Agency (NTA), is scheduled to run through June 22 to insulate the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination from active online cheating rings.

However, despite the formal security directive, the ground-level execution of the ban remains highly fragmented. While the application has been pulled from the Google Play Store for Android devices, it remains fully visible and downloadable on the Apple App Store. Furthermore, large cross-sections of users across urban tech-hubs and corporate offices report that the app is completely active on their devices. Employees at multiple workplaces have noted they can seamlessly send media, browse public broadcast channels, and receive real-time notifications over ordinary office Wi-Fi networks and mobile data providers with zero service disruption.

The Network Propagation Gap: Why the "Ban" Appears Patchy

In India’s digital infrastructure framework, an emergency block issued under Section 69A of the IT Act does not operate like a centralised internet kill-switch. Instead, MeitY transmits compliance orders to hundreds of individual Internet Service Providers (ISPs), broadband companies, and major telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

Because these independent commercial entities manage data traffic using vastly different routing structures and firewall software, updating domain-name filters across the entire country takes time. During this propagation window, millions of users routinely bypass the restriction entirely without needing extra tools like virtual private networks (VPNs), simply because their specific local internet provider or corporate proxy has not yet completed the structural routing block.

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The Targeted Threat: Halting Massive-Scale "Timestamp Scams"

The NTA requested this dramatic intervention after concluding that routine, localised channel takedowns by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) were no longer enough to curb coordinated exam fraud. The issue stems directly from Telegram’s unique architectural design, which allows public broadcast channels to host unlimited subscribers. This capability makes it incredibly easy for illicit syndicates to instantly distribute fraudulent materials to massive student audiences without needing mutual phone contacts.

According to intelligence inputs from cyber units in Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, these rings have heavily weaponised Telegram’s cloud-editing capabilities to manufacture false panics. To permanently break this cycle, the government paired its platform-access block with a secondary directive that forces Telegram to completely disable its message-editing feature across India until June 30.

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An Unprecedented Policy Trade-off

Acknowledging the sweeping economic and social impact of this intervention, the NTA took the rare step of issuing an explicit statement of regret. The testing agency openly apologised to the wider public, noting that the sudden platform restriction inadvertently inconveniences lakhs of regular citizens who use Telegram for completely legitimate office workflows, study groups, and secure daily business communication.