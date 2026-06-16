Why Telegram Was Restricted Ahead of NEET 2026 Re-exam, But WhatsApp Wasn't

The Indian government's decision to temporarily restrict Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination has raised an obvious question among users: if messaging platforms can be used to spread leaked papers and misinformation, why was Telegram targeted while WhatsApp remained accessible?

The answer lies less in encryption and more in how the two platforms are designed and how they are allegedly being used by organised cheating networks. According to government officials and reports surrounding the restriction, Telegram's public channels, large-scale broadcasting capabilities, and message-editing features made it a key tool for spreading fake paper leaks and misleading candidates ahead of the exam.

Why Telegram Came Under the Spotlight

The Centre has temporarily blocked Telegram in India until 22 June ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for 21 June. Authorities have also directed the platform to disable its message-editing feature until 30 June as part of efforts to curb misinformation and organised exam fraud.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), Telegram had been used by cheating rackets to circulate fake question papers and fabricate evidence of paper leaks by editing messages and timestamps after publication. Officials reportedly concluded that channel-by-channel takedowns were insufficient to contain the problem.

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Telegram's architecture allows public channels with massive subscriber counts, making it easier to broadcast information to very large audiences without requiring mutual contacts.

Why Not WhatsApp?

WhatsApp also supports group chats and channels, but its primary design revolves around private messaging between known contacts and smaller communities. While misinformation certainly spreads on WhatsApp, it has introduced several safeguards over the years, including limits on message forwarding and labels indicating forwarded messages.

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More importantly, there is currently no indication from authorities that WhatsApp was the primary platform being exploited in the specific NEET-related fraud that prompted the government's action. The restriction appears to have been targeted at the platform authorities believed was central to the organised misuse rather than a blanket move against encrypted messaging services.

A Temporary Measure

The government's action is temporary and linked specifically to the NEET-UG re-examination period. Officials have maintained that the objective is to prevent the spread of fraudulent papers, misinformation, and organised cheating rather than permanently block the platform.