India to probe fire at Tata plant making components for Apple iPhones
The Tata incident is the latest in recent years to affect Apple suppliers in India, where the US firm is diversifying its supply chain beyond China and which it sees as a growth market.
A Massive Fire occured at Tata Electronics Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu's Hosur | Image: PTI
19:24 IST, September 29th 2024