Indian Railways to Launch AI-Powered Ticket Reservation System in August; Waitlist Predictions, Faster Bookings Planned

Indian Railways is set to roll out one of the biggest technology upgrades in its history. Beginning August, the national transporter will gradually replace its decades-old Passenger Reservation System (PRS) with a modern, AI-powered platform designed to make train ticket booking faster, smoother, and more reliable.

The current reservation system has been in use since 1986. While it has undergone several upgrades over the years, the growing demand for online ticket bookings has pushed Railways to develop an entirely new platform capable of handling much larger volumes of traffic.

A Major Digital Upgrade After Nearly Four Decades

The new Passenger Reservation System will replace a platform that has served passengers for almost 40 years. According to railway officials, the upgraded system has been built using modern technologies and significantly higher processing capacity to support India’s rapidly growing digital ticketing ecosystem.

Indian Railways introduced internet-based ticket booking in 2002. Today, nearly 88 percent of train tickets are booked through digital channels, highlighting the need for a more powerful and efficient reservation infrastructure.

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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently reviewed the project and directed officials to ensure that the migration to the new system happens smoothly without causing inconvenience to passengers.

AI to Predict Waitlist Confirmation Chances

One of the most useful features of the new system is its AI-based waitlist prediction tool.

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Waitlisted tickets remain one of the biggest concerns for railway passengers, especially during peak travel seasons. The AI model estimates the probability of a waitlisted ticket getting confirmed, helping travellers make better decisions while planning their journeys.

According to Railways, the prediction system was introduced earlier in 2026 and has improved accuracy levels from 53 percent to 94 percent. This means passengers can now get a much clearer idea of their chances of securing a confirmed seat.

RailOne App Driving Digital Ticketing Growth

The reservation system upgrade is also closely linked to the growing popularity of the RailOne app.

Launched in July 2025, the app has emerged as a key platform for railway services. Railway data shows that around 9.29 lakh tickets are booked through the app every day, including approximately 7.2 lakh unreserved tickets and 2.09 lakh reserved tickets.

The app has crossed 3.5 crore downloads within its first year and offers several services beyond ticket booking. Users can cancel tickets, check train running status, view coach and platform information, and even register complaints through a single interface.

Focus on Reducing Booking Failures and Technical Glitches

Many passengers have reported slowdowns and technical issues during high-demand booking periods, especially during Tatkal reservations and festive travel seasons.

Railway officials say the new platform has been designed to improve performance during peak traffic hours and reduce system overloads. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to deliver faster response times and a more stable booking experience.

What It Means for Passengers

For millions of Indians who depend on trains every day, the new reservation platform could bring noticeable improvements in ticket booking. Faster processing, AI-powered waitlist forecasts, better handling of peak demand, and deeper integration with digital services are expected to make railway travel planning much easier.