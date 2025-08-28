India’s Tablet Shipments Drop 32.2% YoY in 1H25 Amid Commercial Slowdown, Consumer Demand Surges 20.5%

India’s tablet market is going through a shake-up. According to the latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, shipments of tablets in India, including both detachable and slate models fell to 2.15 million units in the first half of 2025 (1H25), marking a steep 32.2% year-over-year (YoY) decline.

The sharp drop was largely dragged down by the commercial segment, which saw a 61.7% YoY decline due to stalled government education programs, cautious SMB spending, and limited enterprise refresh cycles. In fact, the education category alone collapsed by 66.7% YoY, while enterprise demand dipped 26.2%.

Interestingly, the bad news wasn’t across the board. India’s consumer tablet market grew 20.5% YoY in 1H25, powered by e-commerce, retail chains, and brand-owned stores. Seasonal campaigns such as Amazon Prime Day and Back-to-School offers further pushed sales. Online channels led the surge, fueled by cashback deals, EMI options, and exclusive launches.

While detachable tablets (convertible models) recorded an 18.9% YoY growth, the traditional slate category nosedived 44.4% YoY, weighing heavily on overall shipment volumes.

Samsung led the market with a massive 41.3% share, dominating both consumer and commercial segments. Its aggressive online push and education projects kept it well ahead. Lenovo followed with 12.3% share, thanks to SMB and enterprise traction and strong online sales. Apple stood third with 11.8% share, gaining ground in the consumer market (14.4%) and expanding its enterprise presence. Xiaomi came close with 11.4% share, its 2025 value-for-money lineup boosting sales by 28.5% YoY in the consumer segment.