Instagram Lets You Add Tagged Posts to Your Main Profile Grid Without Reposting

Instagram has rolled out a new feature that lets users add posts they're tagged in directly to their main profile grid, making it easier to showcase collaborations, group photos and memorable moments without having to repost the original content.

The feature, announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, is now rolling out globally and gives users greater control over how their profiles are curated.

Until now, posts in which users were tagged appeared only under the dedicated "Tagged" tab on their profiles. With the latest update, those posts can now also be displayed on the main profile grid alongside content users have posted themselves.

How It Works

Instagram offers three ways to add a tagged post to the main profile grid:

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- From the direct message notification received after being tagged.

- Through the three-dot menu on a tagged post.

- By pressing and holding a post in the Tagged tab.

Once added, the tagged post will appear on the user's main profile grid in reverse chronological order by default. Users who have rearranged their profile grid can also position the tagged post wherever they want.

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Importantly, removing a tagged post from the main grid does not delete the original post or remove the tag. The content continues to remain in the Tagged section and on the original creator's profile.

More Control Over Your Profile

Instagram says the update is designed to give users greater ownership over how they present themselves on the platform.

The feature is especially useful for creators collaborating with brands, photographers who appear in group shoots, and users who want to highlight memories captured by friends without uploading duplicate content.

Previously, users who wanted a tagged photo on their profile often resorted to reposting it manually, resulting in duplicate posts and fragmented engagement. The new option eliminates that need while preserving the original post.

Continues Instagram's Profile Customisation Push

The new addition builds on Instagram's recent efforts to give users more flexibility over their profiles.

In recent months, the platform has introduced the ability to reorder posts on the profile grid and replace music on already published posts without affecting likes, comments or shares. Together, these updates are aimed at making profiles feel more curated rather than being locked into a strict chronological timeline.