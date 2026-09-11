Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Review: These Earbuds Are Designed to Be Seen

Most wireless earbuds are designed to disappear. You put them in your ears, put the case in your pocket and forget about them. The Skullcandy Method 360 ANC takes the opposite approach. The design is unusual enough that people who saw mine could not immediately figure out what they were looking at. Once I told them they were earbuds, they were amused by the design.

And I think that is precisely the point.

What's Good

The Method 360 ANC has one of the more unusual charging cases I have used. Instead of opening conventionally, I slide the case down to reveal the earbuds, which sit on opposite sides of the central shaft. There is also a steel loop at the top that makes the case surprisingly practical. I can attach it to the loop of my jeans, a bag or even a small hand purse, which is useful if, like me, you have spent enough time wondering where you last left your earbuds.

The case is light enough for this to work without becoming an annoying weight. The downside is that the case can pick up scratches if it bangs against something. I managed to imagine exactly that happening while rushing to catch a metro or bus. Thankfully, the build feels solid enough that a collision with a pole is more likely to leave a cosmetic mark than destroy the case.

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The earbuds themselves are slightly wider than conventional stem-style earbuds, with silicone ear gels and fit fins that help keep them secure. I have three sizes of gels to choose from, and once I found the right fit, the earbuds stayed put. I could eat, laugh and move around without having one suddenly deciding it wanted to escape. The earbuds are also IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, so they can handle workouts and light splashes.

Pairing is slightly unconventional. I have to long-press the top of the stem of the right earbud, which also activates pairing on the left one. It took me a moment to understand, but it works. Android users get Google Fast Pair, while Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint pairing make the earbuds flexible enough for switching between devices. I can also use either earbud independently.

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The sound is where the Bose partnership becomes interesting. Skullcandy calls these "Sound by Bose", and the tuning gives the Method 360 ANC a wider and more controlled soundstage than I usually associate with Skullcandy's more bass-oriented products. The 12mm drivers produce a balanced sound signature that sits somewhere between the lows and mids rather than aggressively pushing bass.

I don't particularly enjoy bass-heavy music, so this tuning worked for me. Songs such as Tame Impala's "Loser" and Navjot Ahuja's "Khat" use the available soundstage well, making the listening experience feel immersive without turning everything into a bass-heavy mess. If most of my playlist consisted of EDM or Bollywood dance tracks, however, I might want more low-end punch. Thankfully, the Skullcandy app lets me switch between Music, Bass Boost and Podcast presets or create a custom five-band EQ.

The ANC is particularly good. I used it in my office and could filter out most of the usual chatter while concentrating on work. It does not eliminate every sound, particularly sharp or shrill noises, but no current ANC system can perform that particular bit of human magic. There is also an adjustable Stay-Aware mode when I need to hear my surroundings.

Battery life is good enough that I could use the earbuds for four to five days without worrying about charging constantly. Officially, the earbuds offer up to 11 hours with ANC off and nine hours with ANC on, with total battery life reaching 40 and 32 hours, respectively, with the case. A 10-minute charge gives me up to two hours of playback.

What's Bad

The lack of Dolby Atmos support might disappoint some buyers at this price, particularly those who consume a lot of spatial audio content. I can still simulate a wider experience through the playback device in some cases, but native support would have been preferable.

The unusual case is practical, but it also means I have to be slightly more careful with it. Scratches are almost inevitable if I regularly clip it to clothing or a bag and then subject it to the daily chaos of commuting.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

At ₹16,999, the Method 360 ANC is expensive. Thankfully, it is currently available for ₹11,999, which makes the proposition considerably more interesting.

At that price, I think the Method 360 ANC makes a strong case for itself. It combines an eye-catching design with genuinely good sound, effective ANC, reliable fit, useful app controls and respectable battery life. More importantly, the Bose collaboration does not feel like a branding exercise. I can actually hear the difference in how the earbuds handle vocals, instruments and wider soundstages.