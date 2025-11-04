iOS 26.1 Release Date in India, Eligible iPhones, And Everything Else to Know

iOS 26.1 is now available as a major iPhone update that brings customisation for the Liquid Glass effect. | Image: Reuters

Apple has started rolling out iOS 26.1 globally, with India receiving the update alongside other regions as part of a phased, same‑day release. The new iPhone update focuses on usability fixes, new controls for the Liquid Glass design, and security improvements that land across all supported iPhones.​

Release timing in India

Public rollout began this week and is live in India; if you don’t see it yet, check again later tonight or tomorrow as the staged deployment completes. Historically, Apple pushes builds at 10 AM PT, about 10:30 PM IST, with full visibility within several hours. Go to Settings > General > Software Update to check manually.​

Eligible iPhones

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. iPhone 16 series: 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and 16e. iPhone 15 series: 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max. iPhone 14 series: 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max. iPhone 13 series: 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max. iPhone 12 series: 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max. iPhone 11 series: 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max. iPhone SE (2nd generation and later).

iOS 26 requires A13 Bionic or newer chips, and Apple Intelligence features remain limited to newer models.​

Key features in iOS 26.1

Liquid Glass controls: New Clear/Tinted toggle to reduce the heavy transparency for better legibility in toolbars, sheets, and alerts. You can find it under Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass.​ Alarm and timer safety: “Slide to Stop” helps prevent accidental alarm dismissals; smaller Clock refinements improve reliability.​ Lock screen camera toggle: Option to disable swipe‑left camera access to curb pocket launches; Control Centre access remains available.​ Music gestures and polish: Quicker swipes on Now Playing, smoother animations, and minor UI tidy‑ups; region‑dependent features may be staged.​ Security and family protections: Background security fixes, plus stricter defaults and website limits for child accounts to reduce exposure to adult content.​

How to prepare and install

Back up via iCloud or a computer before updating. Aim for 8–10 GB free space to avoid installation errors, connect to Wi‑Fi, and keep the phone charged or plugged in. After installation, brief battery fluctuations are normal as the system reindexes.