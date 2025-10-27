iOS 26.1 Will Let You Tone Down Liquid Glass Effects on iPhone

iOS 26.1 is expected to bring major upgrades to the interface, putting the focus on Apple's new Liquid Glass design. | Image: Apple

As the iOS 26.1 release nears, some iPhone users breathe a sigh of relief. Apple’s next iPhone update adds a long‑requested control for its new Liquid Glass design language: a simple way to make it less see‑through. In iOS 26.1, a new setting lets you switch UI chrome from a clearer, highly transparent look to a more opaque, higher‑contrast style that’s easier to read and less visually busy.

What’s changing

New transparency toggle: In Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass, you can choose between Clear and Tinted. Clear maintains the current, glassy transparency; Tinted increases opacity and contrast for toolbars, tab bars, and menus. Where it applies: The change is most noticeable in app navigation bars, sheets, and Lock Screen alerts. It reduces “see‑through” bleed from wallpaper/content behind UI, improving legibility—especially in bright light or busy wallpapers. Not everywhere: Core areas like Control Centre, Home Screen icons, the App Library, and some widgets remain largely unchanged. This is a tone‑down, not a total switch‑off.

Image: Reddit

Why Apple added it

Liquid Glass modernised iOS with depth and translucency, but some users found it distracting or hard on readability. The Tinted option addresses accessibility and preference without abandoning the new aesthetic. It also pairs well with iOS’s existing Reduce Transparency and Increase Contrast options for those who want an even flatter, higher‑contrast experience.

How to adjust it

Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass. Pick Clear for the classic 26.0 look, or Tinted to add opacity and contrast to UI chrome. For maximum clarity, also try Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size > Reduce Transparency and Increase Contrast. Dark Mode often makes Liquid Glass subtler; combine Tinted with Dark Mode for the least visual noise.

When to prefer the Tinted option