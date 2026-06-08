iOS 27 Announced at Apple WWDC 2026, Coming to iPhone 11 and Above in September

Apple has officially unveiled iOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, introducing a revamped Siri experience, expanded Apple Intelligence features, and a series of design and usability improvements for iPhone users. The software update will be available for iPhone 11 and newer models when it rolls out publicly in September.

The biggest highlight of iOS 27 is Apple's overhauled AI-powered Siri. The virtual assistant now features a more conversational interface, deeper contextual understanding, and tighter integration with Apple's broader AI ecosystem. Apple has also introduced a dedicated Siri app experience alongside new visual interactions through the Dynamic Island.

Apple Intelligence Gets a Major Upgrade

Building on the Apple Intelligence platform introduced last year, iOS 27 brings new AI-powered capabilities across the operating system. Siri can now handle more complex requests, maintain better context during conversations, and deliver more personalised responses.

Apple's AI efforts come as the company seeks to catch up with rivals such as Google and OpenAI, which have rapidly expanded the capabilities of their AI assistants over the past two years. Reports suggest Apple has also integrated Google's Gemini models into parts of its AI infrastructure.

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Liquid Glass Gets More Customisation

Apple has also refined its Liquid Glass design language following feedback from users. One of the notable additions is a transparency slider that allows users to adjust the opacity of interface elements, including menus and navigation bars.

The feature is designed to address visibility and readability concerns that emerged after the introduction of the Liquid Glass interface in iOS 26.

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iOS 27 Compatible iPhones

Apple confirmed that iOS 27 will support devices dating back to the iPhone 11 series, extending software support to handsets launched in 2019. However, some advanced Apple Intelligence features will remain exclusive to newer iPhone models because of hardware requirements.