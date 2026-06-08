WhatsApp Users on iPhone Can Now Access Two Accounts Without Needing WA Business App, Here's How

WhatsApp is finally bringing dual-account support to iPhone users, allowing them to use two accounts on a single device without relying on the separate WhatsApp Business app.

The feature, which has been available on Android for some time, enables users to switch between two WhatsApp accounts directly within the main app. This could prove useful for people who maintain separate personal and work numbers but do not want to carry two phones or install an additional application.

According to WhatsApp, users can add a second account by heading to Settings and tapping the arrow next to their profile name. From there, they can select Add Account and follow the on-screen instructions to set up the additional number.

Each account will have its own chat history, notifications, settings, and privacy preferences. Users can also customise notification settings for each account separately, making it easier to distinguish between personal and professional conversations.

Advertisement

To use the feature, users will need a second phone number. This can be a physical SIM card or an eSIM supported by the iPhone. Once configured, switching between accounts can be done from within the app without requiring repeated logins or account transfers.

The update eliminates one of the longstanding limitations of WhatsApp on iOS. Until now, iPhone users who wanted to use two WhatsApp accounts typically had to install WhatsApp Business alongside the standard app or use a secondary device.

Advertisement

The rollout also brings WhatsApp for iPhone closer to feature parity with its Android counterpart, where dual-account support has been available since 2023.