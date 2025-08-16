iPhone 17 Pro Max Leak: Apple May Introduce Best Telephoto Camera on a Smartphone, Claims Tipster Ahead of September Launch

Apple is said to launch its iPhone 17 series in September this year, and rumours about the Pro and Pro Max models are already doing the rounds. One of the most compelling rumours is a report that says the iPhone 17 Pro Max may launch with the best telephoto camera on a smartphone yet.

The leak is from a Chinese tipster, Instant Digital, who has a reputation for delivering on Apple rumours. Writing on Weibo, the leaker hinted at Apple's flagship iPhone having a telephoto system that would outperform everyone else. Although the tipster didn't reveal technical aspects, the claim has generated much interest among the fans and industry observers.

A Big Camera Leap?

Telephoto lenses enable one to zoom in on far-off objects without losing sharpness, which makes them particularly relevant for wildlife, sports, or portrait photography. Apple previously included a 5x telephoto zoom in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but the new leak suggests that the firm may go far beyond this with the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Though iPhones tend to be commended for natural colours and well-balanced images, Apple has also been under intense competition from competitors such as Samsung and Google, who have introduced competitive zoom features and high-end AI. If this leak is true, Apple may pose a serious threat to other camera phones in the market.

Rumoured Specs of iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

Aside from the telephoto boost, a number of other rumours have been circulating regarding the iPhone 17 series. The upcoming iPhones are said to come with slimmer bezels and a more polished aluminium frame, rumoured for the Pro versions. This is to ensure improved durability.

The Pro and Pro Max are said to retain high-refresh-rate OLED screens, perhaps brighter and more efficient. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max should launch with Apple's A19 Pro chip, a next-generation processor offering increased performance and enhanced energy efficiency. There are talks of boosted battery optimisation, particularly on the Pro Max variant. The camera system on Pro Max is also expected to be enhanced for low-light performance and computational photography on all models.

What to Expect in September