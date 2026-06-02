ViewSonic Launches AI-Powered Interactive Displays for Classrooms in India

ViewSonic has launched its new IN05 Series ViewBoard interactive displays in India, introducing a range of AI-powered classroom tools aimed at teachers and students. The lineup includes three models: the 65-inch IN6505-N, 75-inch IN7505-N, and 86-inch IN8605-N.

The company says the displays are designed to make classroom teaching more interactive through built-in AI features, collaboration tools, and educational software integrated directly into the display.

AI Assistant, Video Summaries and Mind Maps

The biggest focus of the IN05 Series is its AI toolkit. One of the headline features is Ask AI, a voice-enabled assistant that allows teachers to control the display using voice commands, keyboard input, or a smart pen. Educators can open files, change settings, draw shapes, and perform other actions without navigating menus manually.

The displays also include Video Pilot, which automatically generates video summaries, timestamped subtitles, and clickable navigation points for educational content.

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Other AI-powered tools include AI Mind Map, which can generate structured mind maps from keywords, topics, or images, and AI Painter, which assists with drawing and visual content creation.

Students Can Get Instant Help With Problems

ViewSonic has also added several AI features aimed directly at students.

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A tool called Circle Go allows users to circle content or a mathematics problem on screen and receive step-by-step explanations, related concepts, visuals, and learning resources. Calculator Pro supports handwritten equation solving and geometry calculations, while Live Subtitle provides real-time subtitles and translation for both local and online videos.

The company says these features are designed to improve accessibility and make learning more interactive during classroom sessions.

4K Displays With Android 16

The IN05 Series features 4K resolution panels, Android 16 with Google's Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA), an octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The displays support up to 50-point touch input, USB-C connectivity for power, display, and data transfer through a single cable, and integrated 20W dual speakers. Other features include anti-glare glass, 400-nit brightness, HDMI 2.0 connectivity, low blue light certification, and VESA mounting support.

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