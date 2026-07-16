Is OnePlus Really Leaving India? New Report Suggests Major Global Exit Plans

OnePlus may be preparing for its biggest restructuring yet. A fresh report claims the smartphone maker will gradually exit several international markets including India by 2027, as part of a wider overhaul led by parent company Oppo.

The story builds on an earlier leak suggesting OnePlus was set to exit the US and Europe as soon as this week. That claim has now been echoed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing a person familiar with Oppo's internal planning. According to the report, OnePlus will wind down US and European operations first, before eventually withdrawing from every market outside China by 2027, a list that reportedly includes India, one of the brand's biggest markets after its home turf.

Why This One Feels Different

Unlike earlier rumours, this report arrives after months of warning signs. OnePlus India denied shutdown speculation twice in 2026, in January and March, with then-CEO Robin Liu calling the claims false. But by late March, Liu had resigned, reportedly after being restructured to report into Realme's India leadership. Since then, OnePlus has wound down its offline retail network in favour of an online-first model and shifted warranty and service support into Oppo's expanded service-centre network.

What's puzzling many is that OnePlus's India activity shows no sign of slowing. The company recently launched the Nord 6 series and the budget-focused N6, and has already teased a follow-up, the N6x, on Amazon India. That's an unusual pace of launches for a brand supposedly a year away from leaving.

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What's Driving the Shake-Up

The restructuring isn't unique to OnePlus. Realme, another Oppo brand, is reportedly exiting China as part of the same plan, with Oppo refocusing on Central Europe and Realme shifting toward the Nordic region. Behind it all: a severe global memory-chip shortage that has driven up device costs, a slowing Indian smartphone market, and rising geopolitical friction around Chinese-made phones in the West.

No Official Word Yet

Neither Oppo nor OnePlus has confirmed or denied the latest report. That silence stands out, given how quickly the company pushed back on similar rumours earlier this year.

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What It Means for Indian Users