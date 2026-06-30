OnePlus N6 Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex Chip Starting at ₹22,999

OnePlus has expanded its affordable smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the OnePlus N6, a budget-focused smartphone that puts battery life front and centre. The new N-series phone packs what OnePlus claims is the largest battery in its segment, along with a 120Hz display, military-grade durability, and AI-powered camera features.

Biggest Highlight Is the 8,000mAh Battery

The standout feature of the OnePlus N6 is its 8,000mAh battery, which the company says is the biggest available in the ₹15,000-₹20,000 smartphone segment. According to OnePlus, the battery can last up to three days on light usage. The phone supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, with OnePlus claiming it can charge from 1% to 50% in 47 minutes.

MediaTek Chip and 120Hz Display

Powering the OnePlus N6 is the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. OnePlus says the phone also includes a 5,300mm² vapour chamber cooling system to maintain stable performance during gaming and multitasking. The device runs OxygenOS 16, with OnePlus promising 60 months of smooth performance through software optimisation.

Military-Grade Durability

OnePlus has focused heavily on durability with the N6. The smartphone carries MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It also features what the company calls an ArmorShell Protection System, comprising reinforced corners, hardened glass, airbag cushioning, and an aluminium frame designed to withstand drops of up to 1.8 metres.

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AI Camera Features

For photography, the OnePlus N6 is equipped with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Video recording is supported at 1080p 60fps, while Dual-View Video allows users to record simultaneously using the front and rear cameras. The camera system also includes several AI-powered editing features, including AI Perfect Shot, AI Unblur, AI Eraser, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Detail Boost, among others.

OnePlus N6 Price in India

The OnePlus N6 is available in two variants:

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4GB + 128GB: ₹22,999 6GB + 128GB: ₹24,999

With a ₹2,000 instant bank discount, the effective prices drop to ₹20,999 and ₹22,999, respectively. During Amazon Prime Day from July 4 to July 6, buyers can avail an additional ₹1,000 discount, bringing the effective starting price down to ₹19,999.

The phone will be available in Fresh Mint and Midnight Green colour options.

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