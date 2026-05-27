itel 4G Feature Phone Users Can Now Access Jio’s ₹123 Recharge Plan for Unlimited Voice Calls

itel has announced that users of its 4G feature phones can now access Reliance Jio’s ₹123 prepaid recharge plan, which was previously limited to Jio’s own feature phone ecosystem. The move expands the availability of Jio’s low-cost 4G feature phone plans to a wider range of devices in India.

The ₹123 plan offers unlimited voice calling, 0.5GB of daily data, and a validity period of 28 days, taking the total data allocation to 14GB. According to itel, the plan could help feature phone users save around ₹1,000 annually compared to higher-priced prepaid plans.

The partnership also extends support for Jio’s other 4G feature phone recharge plans across itel’s 4G feature phone portfolio. These include the ₹234 plan with 56 days validity, the ₹369 plan with 84 days validity, and the ₹1234 annual plan with 336 days validity. All plans include 0.5GB daily data benefits alongside unlimited voice calling.

The development follows recent changes in Jio’s feature phone recharge portfolio. Earlier this month, Jio renamed its Jio Bharat-specific recharge packs as “4G Feature Phone Plans,” making them accessible across compatible 4G feature phones from brands such as itel, Lava, Nokia, and HMD.

Advertisement

Reports had suggested the changes came after regulatory scrutiny around device-specific tariff plans. TRAI had reportedly asked telecom operators to avoid discriminatory pricing structures tied to specific devices.

Advertisement