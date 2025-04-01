Jio Unlimited Offer for IPL 2025 Streaming on JioHotstar Extended: Details

Reliance Jio has announced an extension to the Jio Unlimited Offer, which provides mobile and broadband users with a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar. The Jio Unlimited Offer will now be available till April 15, giving eligible subscribers up to 90 days of free JioHotstar subscription for streaming on mobile phones and televisions in up to 4K quality.

Announced at the beginning of March, the Jio Unlimited Offer credits the account of a Jio mobile with a 90-day JioHotstar membership. Jio Fiber and Jio AirFiber users are eligible for a 50-day free trial, which includes a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar. However, users must meet a few conditions to become eligible.

Jio Unlimited Offer for Jio Mobile users

To be eligible for the offer, the user should have purchased a recharge plan of ₹299 or higher after March 17 and before April 15. Those who already have a base plan of ₹299 or higher, meaning if the plan was purchased before March 17, will be required to buy an add-on worth ₹100 to activate the complimentary JioHotstar offer.

Jio Unlimited Offer for Jio Fiber and Jio AirFiber users

Jio has said both new and existing users of Jio’s wired broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) services are eligible for the offer. While new users will receive the offer automatically after their new connections, purchased after March 17, become active, existing users can activate the offer through the MyJio app. The offer includes a 50-day free trial to Jio’s broadband services, such as high-speed internet, subscription to more than 11 OTT platforms, and access to over 800 live TV channels.

Similar offers from Airtel, Vi