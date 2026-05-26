Lava Shark 2 5G Launched With 6000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display at ₹11,999

Lava has launched the Shark 2 5G in India, introducing a new budget smartphone that focuses on battery life, durability, and a clean Android experience. The Shark series was among Lava's best-selling smartphone lineups in 2025, and the company is positioning the new model as an upgrade aimed at users looking for a reliable 5G device without spending beyond the Rs 15,000 segment.

Priced at ₹11,999, the device will be available through Lava's retail network starting June 10 in Sonar Gold and Arya Blue colour options.

A Large Battery

The headline feature of the Lava Shark 2 5G is its 6000mAh battery, which the company claims is the first such offering with 18W fast charging in its segment. Lava says the phone can deliver up to 815 minutes of YouTube playback and as much as 743 minutes of screen-on time on a single charge.

Display and Processor

The Shark 2 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a feature that is becoming increasingly common in affordable smartphones. The higher refresh rate should make scrolling, animations, and everyday navigation appear smoother compared to traditional 60Hz panels.

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Powering the smartphone is the octa-core UNISOC T8200 chipset built on a 6nm process. Lava claims the processor achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 500,000, which should be sufficient for routine multitasking, video streaming, social media usage, and casual gaming. The phone is available in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, with support for an additional 4GB of virtual RAM.

Android 16 and IP64 Protection

The Shark 2 5G runs Android 16 with no advertisements or pre-installed bloatware, continuing Lava's recent strategy of offering a cleaner user experience than many competing budget devices. The company has also committed to one Android version upgrade and two years of security updates.

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The smartphone additionally carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, offering protection against dust ingress and light splashes.

Modest Cameras, 5G Connectivity

For photography, Lava has equipped the Shark 2 5G with a 13MP AI-assisted rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The company has not disclosed additional imaging features but says the device is designed to cover everyday photography needs.