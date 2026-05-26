This AI Startup Will Pay You ₹1.7 Lakh a Month to Masturbate

Yes, you read that right, and it's a real job posting. The artificial intelligence industry has produced chatbots, AI girlfriends, AI therapists, AI coding assistants, and AI-generated influencers. Now it has produced what may be the internet's strangest job listing of 2026.

Joi AI, an AI companionship platform, says it is hiring 10 "masturbation consultants" and offering them $2,000 (roughly ₹1.7 lakh) for a month-long product testing programme. The company wants participants to test a new feature called Daily Guided Masturbation and report how it affects their mood, stress levels, sleep quality, and confidence.

Yes, that is the actual job description. And yes, the company insists it is genuine.

What Exactly Would Participants Be Doing?

According to the listing, participants would spend four weeks testing AI-guided voice sessions designed around different moods and emotional states. Users would then submit feedback questionnaires detailing their experiences and evaluating the quality of the sessions.

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The company says the role is essentially structured product testing rather than anything performative or public-facing. Participants are expected to assess whether the AI-generated guidance feels immersive, whether the selected mood matches the experience, and whether technical issues affect usability.

In other words, it is closer to being a paid beta tester than the headline initially suggests. Though admittedly, "beta tester" is not nearly as effective at generating clicks.

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The Feature Is Part of a Growing AI Companionship Trend

Joi AI operates in the rapidly expanding AI companionship market, an industry focused on digital relationships, emotional support, roleplay experiences, and personalised interactions with AI-generated characters. The platform offers AI avatars, voice conversations, and interactive chat experiences designed around companionship and intimacy.

The company's new feature uses AI-generated voice guidance tailored to different emotional states and user preferences. According to Joi AI, the goal is to make AI companionship more immersive and emotionally responsive while exploring how users integrate these experiences into everyday wellness routines.

That may sound niche, but the broader AI companion market has grown rapidly over the past few years. Platforms such as Replika and Character.AI have attracted millions of users worldwide by offering conversational AI personalities capable of forming long-term interactions with users.

Why the Company Thinks This Matters

Joi AI says the programme serves two purposes.

The first is straightforward product feedback. The company wants detailed information about how users respond to AI-guided intimacy features before rolling them out more broadly.

The second is generating discussion around the growing role AI plays in personal well-being, relationships, and sexual wellness.

According to the company, increasing numbers of users already incorporate AI companionship tools into daily routines, whether for emotional support, entertainment, conversation, or intimacy. The hiring campaign was intentionally designed to spark conversation around those changing behaviours.

The Rise of AI Relationships Is Becoming a Serious Conversation

Behind the absurdity of the job title lies a larger technology trend. AI companionship platforms have become one of the fastest-growing corners of the generative AI market. These services increasingly blur the boundaries between entertainment, emotional support, relationships, and digital interaction.

Recent studies have suggested that many users develop meaningful emotional attachments to AI companions, while some platforms report millions of monthly interactions. Researchers and regulators are also paying closer attention to potential psychological impacts, ethical concerns, and questions around dependency.

The debate is no longer whether people will form relationships with AI systems. The bigger question is what those relationships ultimately mean for human behaviour.

Perhaps the Most 2026 Story Possible

Whether the initiative produces useful research, better products, or simply several weeks of extremely awkward conversations at family gatherings remains to be seen.