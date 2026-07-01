Lenovo Launches LOQ Gaming Monitors, Tab Plus Gen 2 in India; Prices Start at ₹9,799

Lenovo has expanded its gaming and entertainment portfolio in India with the launch of a new LOQ gaming monitor series and the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2. While the new monitor lineup is aimed at gamers looking for high refresh rates and low response times, the tablet focuses on multimedia with a high-refresh-rate display, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, and AI-powered features.

Lenovo LOQ Monitors Target Gamers

The new Lenovo LOQ monitor series has been designed for gamers who prioritise speed and responsiveness. Leading the lineup is the LOQ 27Q-10, featuring a 27-inch QHD IPS display with a 180Hz refresh rate, up to 0.5ms response time, HDR10 support, 99% sRGB colour coverage, AMD FreeSync, and VESA Adaptive Sync support. Lenovo says the monitor is also compatible with gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, making it suitable for both PC and console gamers.

HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 Included

The LOQ monitors come equipped with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity for high-bandwidth gaming. Users can also customise display settings through Lenovo Artery software. Lenovo is offering a three-year limited warranty across the monitor lineup.

The series includes the:

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LOQ 24-10 LOQ 27-10 LOQ 27Q-10

Lenovo also confirmed that a 32-inch LOQ monitor will join the lineup at a later date.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Focuses on Entertainment

Alongside the monitors, Lenovo has introduced the Tab Plus Gen 2, aimed at users looking for a portable entertainment device.

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The tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support. Powering the tablet is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The tablet supports a microSD card of up to 2TB. It has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The tablet includes a 360-degree rotating kickstand with multiple viewing modes such as Hanging, Stand, Theatre, and Lean Mode.

The Tab Plus Gen 2 also introduces several AI-powered features, including real-time transcription and AI Notes. Powering the device is a 10,200mAh battery, which Lenovo claims can deliver up to 15 hours of YouTube playback. It also supports 45W fast charging and works with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Lenovo Wireless Keyboard, both sold separately.

For audio, Lenovo has partnered with JBL, equipping the tablet with a nine-speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos. It also doubles as a standalone Bluetooth speaker, allowing users to stream music directly from their smartphones.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo LOQ monitor series will be available exclusively on Amazon India during Amazon Prime Day, with prices starting at ₹9,799.