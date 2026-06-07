Lo and Behold, This Is What Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Look Like

Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone may finally be taking shape. Fresh renders and a hands-on mockup shared by tipsters offer what could be the clearest look yet at Apple's first foldable smartphone, revealing a device that looks more like a compact iPad mini that folds into a phone than a traditional smartphone with a flexible display.

The leaked dummy unit suggests Apple is betting on the book-style foldable form factor popularised by Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup. However, unlike most Android foldables, the iPhone appears shorter and wider, with a near-square internal display that could make it more suitable for reading, multitasking, and productivity tasks. Reports indicate the unfolded screen could measure around 7.8 inches, while the cover display may come in at roughly 5.5 inches.

Image: Sonny Dickson (via Macrumors)

The latest images also reinforce earlier rumours that Apple is prioritising durability over being the thinnest device in the category. The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a liquid-metal hinge designed to minimise wear and reduce the visibility of the display crease, one of the biggest complaints associated with current-generation foldables. Recent reports suggest the hinge is already undergoing carrier testing ahead of a potential launch next year.

Another interesting detail is the prominent rear camera bump. While the mockups are non-functional, they indicate Apple could equip the foldable iPhone with a dual-camera setup similar to its premium iPhone models. There are also reports that the device may borrow vapour chamber cooling technology from Apple's Pro-series smartphones to better manage heat during gaming and AI workloads.

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Apple's entry into the foldable market has been years in the making. Samsung launched the first Galaxy Fold in 2019, and Chinese brands such as Honor, Oppo and Huawei have spent the past few years refining the category. Apple, meanwhile, appears to be taking its usual approach: arriving late but attempting to solve some of the industry's biggest pain points.

Whether that strategy works remains to be seen. Foldables still account for a tiny fraction of the global smartphone market, largely because of concerns around durability, bulk and price. But if these latest leaks are accurate, Apple's first foldable iPhone may finally be close to becoming reality, potentially setting up one of the company's most significant hardware launches in years.