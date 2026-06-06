Meta Rolls Out ‘Instagram Plus’ at Rs 299/Month in India: Here s What Your Money Buys You

Social media monetisation is entering its next major phase. Meta has officially rolled out Instagram Plus, a premium subscription term aimed at power users who want deep analytics, stricter privacy, and cosmetic control over their feeds.

Unlike Meta Verfed, which focuses heavily on the blue checkmark and security, Instagram Plus is entirely about feature enhancement. The platform emphasises that the standard Instagram experience will remain free, meaning this is strictly an optional luxury upgrade.

In India, the service is priced at Rs 299 per month (approximately $3.99 globally). For users considering the upgrade, the new package bundles 11 exclusive features into three distinct operational categories.

1. Close-Circle Networking & Engagement

This category focuses on controlling who sees your content and how your inner circle interacts with it.

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Multiple Story Audiences: You are no longer restricted to just one "Close Friends" list. Subscribers can build unlimited custom audience configurations.

Story Extend: Keeps your disappearing Stores active for 48 hours instead of the standard 24-hour window.

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Story Spotlight: Pinpoints your Story directly to the front of your friends' active feeds for maximum visibility.

Super Hearts: Unleashes high-impact, full-screen animated heart bursts when reacting to friends' content.

2. Stealth Previews & Advanced Insights

The real value proposition for creators and everyday sleuths lies in the newly introduced metrics and viewing modes.

Story Rewatch Insights: Shows the aggregate number of times an audience is gong back to replay your Stores.

Story Preview: Grants users the ability to sneak a peek at friends' Stores without triggering a seen recept or feeling immediate pressure to engage.

Search Viewer List: Adds a dedicated search bar to your Story viewers list to quickly verify if a specific account has seen your post.

3. Visual & Grid Customisation

For design enthusiasts, Meta is offering cosmetic overrides to completely alter the app interface and profile page layout.

Feature Functionality

Custom App cons Swap the default con for exclusive creator-designed alternatives.

Custom Bo Fonts Choose unique typography styling exclusively for your profile box text.

6 Profile Pins Doubles the pinning capacity, allowing up to 6 posts to sit permanently at the top of a grid.

Direct-to-Profile Posting Publishes grid posts or highlights natively to your profile wall without pushing them out into your followers' primary home feeds.

Meta is taking a clear cue from Snapchat+ and X Premium here. By commercialising algorithmic visibility (Story Spotlight) and social data (Rewatch Insights), they are turning native social mechanics into premium commodities. For casual scrollers, Rs 299 a month is a hard sell. But for digital creators, influencers, and micro-brands looking for exact audience tracking and aesthetic separation, it provides an immediate tactical advantage.

The rollout has begun hitting individual user profile settings globally, with regional server deployment expanding incrementally.