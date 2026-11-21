Soundbars have become the default choice for people looking to improve their television's audio. They are easy to install, take up little space, and usually offer a noticeable upgrade over built-in TV speakers. But what if you want something that delivers a wider stereo experience without getting into the complications of a traditional Hi-Fi setup?

That is where the Lumio Aura 5 comes in. These are powered bookshelf speakers, which means they have their own amplification and do not need a separate amplifier or receiver. The system comprises two compact speakers, with one acting as the main unit and the other as a secondary speaker. They can be connected to a TV, PC, smartphone, or other audio sources.

Lumio has priced the Aura 5 at ₹24,999, although it is currently available for ₹22,999. It was initially introduced at a lower price of ₹19,999. At its current price, it competes with established audio brands such as Sony, JBL, Harman Kardon, and Sonos.

I have been using the Aura 5 for music and television audio, and the first thing that stands out is how much sound these relatively compact speakers can produce. They are not perfect, though. The setup and remote control have a few limitations that become apparent during everyday use.

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What's Good

Compact speakers that are easy to accommodate

The first thing I noticed about the Lumio Aura 5 is that the speakers are relatively compact. Each cabinet measures 174 x 273 x 235mm, so finding space for them is not particularly difficult. I had no trouble placing them next to my television inside a wooden cabinet. If you have a wall-mounted TV, you can also place them on a shelf underneath it.

The speakers have a wooden enclosure with a curved front baffle. They look more like traditional bookshelf speakers than a conventional soundbar, and the design should blend into most living rooms. The front-facing bass ports are another practical detail, as they offer some flexibility when placing the speakers near a wall. That said, I would still leave some breathing room around them rather than squeeze them into a tightly enclosed space.

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The system weighs just over 6kg for the pair, with the main speaker weighing 3.1kg and the secondary one 2.92kg. They are not particularly difficult to move around, but these are speakers you will ideally set up once and leave in place.

There is one important distinction between the two units. The right speaker is the active one, housing the amplifier, DAC, connectivity ports, and physical controls. The left speaker is passive and receives its audio signal through the supplied speaker cable. This means you need to plan your placement around the right speaker, particularly because it also needs access to a power socket.

Powerful, bass-heavy sound that can fill a room

The Aura 5's biggest strength is its sound output. The system uses a 4.5-inch woofer with an aluminium diaphragm and a 1-inch silk dome tweeter in each speaker. Lumio rates the system at 100W RMS output, with peak output reaching 200W.

In everyday use, the speakers can get impressively loud. I could comfortably fill my room with music, and the bass has enough punch to make dance tracks enjoyable without needing a separate subwoofer. Lumio claims bass extension down to 35Hz in a room, which helps explain why the speakers can deliver a fairly substantial low end despite their compact size.

Songs such as Go Easy by Dua Lipa from GTA VI sound crisp while retaining plenty of oomph. Bollywood dance numbers also sound particularly good, with the bass adding weight to the music. Even slower, sombre tracks have enough depth to make listening enjoyable.

However, the Aura 5 has a bass-heavy character, and that is not necessarily ideal for every genre. Some music requires more nuance and separation between instruments, and these speakers do not always deliver that level of refinement. I would not recommend them to someone who is particularly particular about an accurate, neutral sound profile. They are not designed to be an audiophile's first choice, and that is fine.

What makes the system interesting is the stereo separation. Unlike a single soundbar, the Aura 5 has two physically separate speakers, allowing it to create a more distinct left-right soundstage. This can make music and supported content feel wider, provided you have enough space to position the speakers properly.

Three sound modes give you some flexibility

Lumio offers three DGS Audio modes: Groove, Studio, and Cinema. You can switch between them using the equaliser/DGS Audio button on the remote.

Groove is the mode I would choose for upbeat music, particularly if you enjoy stronger bass. Studio offers a more balanced presentation, while Cinema is designed for television shows and films, with an emphasis on dialogue and high-frequency detail.

There are also physical controls on the main speaker to adjust bass, treble, and volume. This is useful because you can fine-tune the sound depending on what you are listening to. For instance, you can reduce the bass if it becomes overwhelming or increase treble if you want more emphasis on higher frequencies.

The ability to customise sound without opening an app is welcome. However, I would have liked Lumio to offer the same bass and treble controls through the remote. More on that in the next section.

Multiple connectivity options make it versatile

The Aura 5 is not limited to television use. It supports HDMI ARC with CEC, Bluetooth 5.4, USB, optical, coaxial, and RCA inputs. That gives you plenty of flexibility to connect it to a television, computer, smartphone, or compatible audio equipment.

Bluetooth is likely to be the input I use most often when playing music from my phone. Pairing is straightforward, and Bluetooth 5.4 makes wireless listening convenient. If you prefer a wired connection, there are several options available.

HDMI ARC is particularly useful for television owners. It allows the TV to send audio to the speakers through a single HDMI connection, while CEC support means you can control the volume using your television's remote. The speakers can also power on and off in tandem with a compatible TV. This makes the Aura 5 feel much more integrated into a living-room setup than a conventional pair of desktop speakers.

For PC users, USB and the 3.5mm audio connection provide alternatives to Bluetooth. You can also connect a USB drive and play compatible audio files directly. The system supports lossless audio up to 24-bit/48kHz on compatible digital inputs, with FLAC playback supported through USB.

There is one limitation worth keeping in mind: all the input connections are on the active right speaker. You will need to arrange your cables accordingly, especially if your TV's HDMI port is on the opposite side.

The Minion remote is a clever addition

The remote control is one of the more interesting aspects of the Aura 5. It is compact, has a distinctive design, and comes with an OLED display that shows information about the selected input or setting when you press a button.

It has dedicated controls for power, input selection, Bluetooth connectivity, volume, and DGS Audio modes. The display is a thoughtful addition because it gives you visual confirmation of what you are changing. It is powered by two AAA batteries, which are included in the box.

I found the remote convenient to use, particularly when switching between Bluetooth and television audio. It is a small detail, but it makes the system feel more approachable for people who may not be familiar with setting up traditional Hi-Fi speakers.

What's Bad

The setup is simple, but it is not entirely wireless

The Aura 5 is marketed as an easy-to-use speaker system, and it is relatively straightforward to get running. However, you still need to connect the active and passive speakers using the supplied red and black speaker wires.

The good thing is that the connectors are colour-coded, so there is little room for confusion. You simply match the red wire with the red terminal and the black wire with the black terminal on both speakers. You do not need any specialist knowledge or a technician to complete the setup.

However, the speakers are not completely wireless. The supplied speaker cable is 2 metres long, which limits how far apart you can position them unless you arrange a longer compatible speaker wire yourself. The right speaker also needs to be connected to a power socket.

This is not unusual for powered bookshelf speakers, but it is worth remembering if you are expecting the convenience of a soundbar that only needs a power cable and an HDMI connection.

The remote should offer more control

I like the Minion remote, but its biggest limitation is that it does not let me adjust bass and treble directly. Those controls are available only through the physical knobs on the main speaker.

That can become inconvenient when the speakers are placed inside a cabinet or underneath a wall-mounted television. If I am sitting on the couch and want to reduce the bass while watching a film, I have to get up and reach for the speaker rather than make the adjustment through the remote.

The remote is otherwise quite capable, and its OLED display is a nice touch. But adding dedicated bass and treble controls would have made the overall experience much more convenient, particularly for people who plan to use the Aura 5 primarily with their television.

Lumio has also indicated that a companion app is coming to Android and iOS. That could make sound customisation easier, but I would not buy the speakers based on a feature that is not available yet.

No FM radio, and the sound is not for everyone

The Aura 5 has several input options, but there is no FM radio mode. I would have liked to see one, particularly for people who enjoy switching on the radio while doing household chores or simply want some background noise without having to select music from a phone or another device.

The sound profile is another consideration. The bass-heavy output works well for Bollywood dance music, electronic music, and other genres that benefit from a stronger low end. However, it is not always the most nuanced presentation for music that depends on subtle instrument separation and a more neutral sound.

The Studio mode helps, but the physical bass and treble controls are still necessary if you want to fine-tune the output. This is not a major problem, but buyers looking for a neutral, reference-style listening experience should keep it in mind.

It is not a direct replacement for every soundbar

The Aura 5 can be a compelling alternative to a soundbar, but it is important to understand what you are buying. A soundbar is generally designed to sit underneath a television, with a single enclosure that keeps installation simple. The Aura 5 requires two separate cabinets, some space between them, and a wired connection.

You also do not get the same kind of virtual surround processing or dedicated subwoofer options that some soundbar packages offer. The Aura 5's stereo separation is a genuine advantage for music, but it does not automatically make it a better choice for every film or television setup.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The Lumio Aura 5 is an interesting entry into the bookshelf speaker category. It delivers powerful, bass-heavy sound, offers plenty of connectivity options, and is compact enough to fit alongside a television or on a desktop. The stereo separation is a welcome alternative to a conventional soundbar, while the Minion OLED remote adds a bit of personality to the overall experience.

At ₹22,999, it is also going up against established audio brands such as Sony, JBL, Harman Kardon, and Sonos. Lumio has managed to put together a system that can compete on performance, particularly if you enjoy music with a strong bass presence.

However, it is not without limitations. The wired connection between the two speakers, the lack of bass and treble controls on the remote, and the absence of FM radio are things I would have liked to see addressed. It is also important to remember that the Aura 5 is a pair of stereo speakers, not a conventional soundbar with virtual surround features.