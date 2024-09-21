sb.scorecardresearch
  • Meta could be sued in Keya over firing content moderators

Published 11:41 IST, September 21st 2024

Meta could be sued in Keya over firing content moderators

A Kenyan court ruled has ruled that Meta could be sued in the country over the dismissal of dozens of content moderators. Meta has previously responded to allegations of a poor working environment in Kenya by saying it requires partners to provide industry-leading conditions.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
