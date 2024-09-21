Published 11:41 IST, September 21st 2024
Meta could be sued in Keya over firing content moderators
A Kenyan court ruled has ruled that Meta could be sued in the country over the dismissal of dozens of content moderators. Meta has previously responded to allegations of a poor working environment in Kenya by saying it requires partners to provide industry-leading conditions.
- Tech
- 2 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Meta | Image: Image: Meta
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:41 IST, September 21st 2024