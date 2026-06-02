Meta Expands Teen Safety Controls Across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger Globally

Meta is expanding its teen account protections across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger globally as the company faces increasing scrutiny over the impact of social media on young users.

The update builds on Meta's Teen Accounts initiative, which was first introduced in select markets last year. The company said teen accounts will continue to have the "13+" content setting enabled by default, automatically filtering content deemed inappropriate for younger users. This includes content related to violence, sexual themes, self-harm, and other potentially sensitive topics.

Even More Restrictive Settings Coming Later This Year

Meta also announced that a new "Limited Content" option will be introduced on Facebook and Messenger later this year. The setting is designed to provide an even stricter experience than the existing teen account protections by further reducing exposure to potentially sensitive content. The company has not yet disclosed exactly what additional restrictions the setting will include.

The feature is already available on Instagram and will soon expand across Meta's broader social media ecosystem.

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Instagram Wants to Break Repetitive Content Loops

Alongside stricter content controls, Instagram is testing a new feature aimed at diversifying what teenagers see in their feeds.

According to Meta, the tool is designed to prevent teens from being repeatedly exposed to the same type of content for extended periods. For example, users who engage with posts related to fitness, nutrition, weightlifting, or anxiety may begin seeing a wider variety of topics rather than receiving endless recommendations focused on a single subject.

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Meta said certain topics can be helpful and educational but should be balanced with other content instead of dominating a user's feed.

The change appears to address growing concerns that recommendation algorithms can push young users into narrow content loops that may negatively affect mental health or reinforce unhealthy behaviours.

Growing Pressure on Social Media Platforms

The announcement comes amid mounting legal and regulatory challenges for Meta. In April, the company warned investors that regulatory action and litigation related to youth social media use could materially affect its business. Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google negligent for designing social media platforms that were harmful to young users, awarding damages to a plaintiff who said she became addicted to social media as a child.