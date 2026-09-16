Meta One Launched in India: Meta's New Subscription Plans Start at ₹79 a Month

Meta has launched Meta One, a new subscription service that brings additional features, expanded AI usage and professional tools to Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI.

The company says Meta One is rolling out globally with more than 50 features across its apps. Meta also says that its core experience across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI will remain free, while the paid plans are designed to offer specialised features and higher usage limits.

In India, Meta One plans start at ₹79 per month for individual single-product subscriptions. Individual bundled plans start at ₹549 per month, while creator and business plans start at ₹639 per month.

Meta One Brings More AI Features

The new Core and Premium plans combine features from Meta's individual subscription offerings with increased access to its more compute-intensive AI tools.

Advertisement

Subscribers can generate more images and videos using Meta AI, create and edit images using its AI tools, and use features such as Restyle on Instagram more frequently. Meta says early testing showed that more than half of subscribers to the bundled plans used both AI and expression-related features.

The Core plan costs ₹549 per month in India and includes increased access to AI-powered creative tools, including image and video generation, alongside the features offered through Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus and Facebook Plus.

Advertisement

The Premium plan costs ₹1,950 per month and includes everything in Core, with higher access to Meta AI and other creative capabilities.

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Also Get Paid Features

Meta is also expanding its individual subscription plans for its major social platforms.

Instagram Plus costs ₹99 per month and includes features designed to offer additional profile and expression customisation. WhatsApp Plus costs ₹79 per month and adds features such as exclusive themes and icons, special-effect stickers and the ability to pin more chats.

Facebook Plus costs ₹99 per month and adds features including custom app icons and Super Hearts.

Meta One Plans for Creators and Businesses

Meta is also introducing subscription tiers specifically aimed at creators and businesses.

The Essential plan starts at ₹639 per month in India and includes tools such as an enhanced profile, a prominent follow button on Reels and automatic follow invitations for people who engage with content. It also provides greater access to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp, allowing businesses to respond to customers around the clock.

The plan also includes a verified badge, a verified WhatsApp Business channel and impersonation protection, subject to successful verification.

The Advanced plan starts at ₹2,099 per month and adds professional tools including the ability to schedule Stories up to 30 days in advance, add links to organic posts and Reels, export analytics and access deeper audience insights.

Businesses can also give team members access to their accounts without sharing passwords, while getting additional linked devices, WhatsApp Business broadcast credits and greater access to Meta Business Agent.

At the top end, Meta is offering Expert and Max plans starting at ₹6,399 and ₹20,990 per month, respectively. These plans are designed for teams operating at a larger scale and provide the highest levels of feature access and Meta Business Agent capacity.

Meta One Expands Its Paid Subscription Strategy

Meta One represents a broader shift towards paid features across the company's social media ecosystem. Rather than putting its core apps behind a paywall, Meta is retaining free access while charging users and businesses for additional AI capabilities, customisation and professional tools.

The company says more than 50 features are available at launch, with plans to expand Meta One to Edits, AI glasses and other products over time.