REDMI Note 17 Pro Series Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chips and IP69K Rating Starting at ₹33,999

Xiaomi has launched the REDMI Note 17 Pro Series in India, bringing some unusually ambitious hardware to the mid-range smartphone segment. Headlined by a massive 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery on the REDMI Note 17 Pro Max, the new lineup also introduces IP69K durability, Snapdragon chipsets, brighter AMOLED displays and upgraded cameras. The series starts at an effective price of ₹33,999 and will be available through Xiaomi's online and offline retail channels later this month.

The biggest talking point is undoubtedly battery life. While smartphone makers have gradually moved towards 6,000mAh batteries, Xiaomi has nearly doubled that figure on the REDMI Note 17 Pro Max with a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery paired with 100W HyperCharge. The REDMI Note 17 Pro gets a slightly smaller but still enormous 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W HyperCharge. Both phones also support wired reverse charging, allowing users to charge accessories and other devices directly from the handset. Xiaomi is also bundling the fast chargers in the box.

Durability is another area Xiaomi is heavily emphasising. Both smartphones carry Double Five-Star certifications from SGS and TÜV, Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection, and an industry-leading combination of IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings against dust and water. Xiaomi calls this package its new "Titan Quality" standard for the REDMI Note series.

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Series sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Super Sunlight Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12-bit colour depth and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The Pro Max further adds HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support for improved multimedia playback, while both models feature TÜV Triple Eye Protection and Wet Touch 2.0 technology.

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On the camera front, the REDMI Note 17 Pro Max features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an f/1.5 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, alongside a 32MP selfie camera capable of recording 4K video. The REDMI Note 17 Pro also gets a 50MP OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter but pairs them with a 16MP front camera. Both devices include creative modes such as Live Moments, Portrait Mode, Dual Video, HDR, Ultra HD Mode and an Underwater Mode that will arrive through a future OTA update.

Performance differs between the two models. The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. The standard REDMI Note 17 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Both phones include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio support, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G connectivity, an IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

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The smartphones ship with Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3 out of the box. Xiaomi is promising four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches, making the software support among the strongest in this price segment. fileciteturn36file0L96-L104

REDMI Note 17 Pro Series Price in India

The REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G is priced at:

- ₹36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant (effective price: ₹33,999)

- ₹39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant (effective price: ₹36,999)

- ₹49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant with higher configuration (effective price: ₹44,999)

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is priced at:

- ₹55,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant (effective price: ₹50,999)