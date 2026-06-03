Meta Loses Challenge Against EU Gatekeeper Label for Messenger

Meta Platforms lost its ​fight on Wednesday against the EU's labelling of ‌its Messenger app as a powerful 'gatekeeper', which places obligations on tech companies with significant influence.

Europe's second-highest court upheld the European Commission's ​finding that Messenger is an important gateway ​for businesses to reach users, triggering obligations under ⁠the bloc's Digital Markets Act.

"The Commission did not err ​in finding that Messenger individually is an important gateway," ​judges said.

The Luxembourg-based General Court, however, annulled the gatekeeper designation for Meta's Marketplace platform, saying the Commission failed to adequately explain ​its reasoning. The ruling is largely academic after the ​Commission already dropped the label last year when Marketplace fell below ‌the ⁠user threshold.

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"We welcome the Court's judgment on Marketplace, which confirms that it should not have been designated in the first place. We are reviewing the Court’s finding ​on Messenger ​and will consider ⁠our options," a Meta company spokesperson said.

The DMA, which became applicable in 2023, ​sets out a list of dos and ​don'ts to ⁠rein in the power of Big Tech and create a level playing field for competitors.

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