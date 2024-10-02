sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:57 IST, October 2nd 2024

Meta takes down 8,000 pieces of celeb bait scam ads from Instagram, Facebook

Meta said it has taken down some 8,000 so-called "celeb bait" scam ads from Facebook and Instagram. The scams use images of famous people, often generated by AI, to trick consumers into giving money to non-existent investment schemes.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
15:57 IST, October 2nd 2024