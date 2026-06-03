Microsoft Launches MAI-Thinking-1: What to Know About Its First Advanced Reasoning AI Model and How It Works

Microsoft has unveiled MAI-Thinking-1, its first advanced reasoning artificial intelligence model, at the Build 2026 developer conference, marking a major milestone in the company’s push to build more of its AI technology in-house.

The new model is the flagship offering in Microsoft’s newly introduced MAI family of AI models, which also includes tools for coding, image generation, speech transcription, and voice synthesis. The announcement comes as Microsoft expands its AI capabilities and gives developers more choices across its ecosystem.

What Is MAI-Thinking-1?

MAI-Thinking-1 is a reasoning-focused AI model designed to solve complex problems, follow multi-step instructions, understand long documents, and generate code. Microsoft says the model was trained entirely from scratch using clean, commercially licensed datasets and was not built using distilled outputs from third-party AI systems.

The company describes it as a medium-sized model with 35 billion active parameters and a context window of 256,000 tokens, enabling it to process large volumes of information in a single session. According to Microsoft, the model delivers strong performance on software engineering tasks and advanced reasoning benchmarks while keeping inference costs relatively low.

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MAI-Thinking-1 is currently available in private preview through Azure AI Foundry.

How Does MAI-Thinking-1 Work?

Unlike conventional AI models that primarily focus on generating quick responses, MAI-Thinking-1 is designed to reason through problems step by step. Microsoft says the model excels at handling long-context reasoning, complex instructions, coding tasks, and advanced mathematical problems.

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The company also claims independent evaluators preferred MAI-Thinking-1’s responses over those from some rival AI models in blind testing, highlighting its ability to produce accurate and useful outputs across a range of tasks.

Six More AI Models Announced

Alongside MAI-Thinking-1, Microsoft introduced six additional models as part of its growing MAI portfolio.

MAI-Code-1-Flash

This lightweight coding model is optimized for speed and efficiency. Integrated into GitHub Copilot and Visual Studio Code, it is designed to help developers write, review, and improve code faster.

MAI-Image-2.5 and MAI-Image-2.5 Flash

Microsoft’s latest image-generation models support both text-to-image creation and image editing. The company says they can generate high-quality visuals from prompts and enhance existing images, making them useful for creative and design workflows.

MAI-Transcribe-1.5

The speech-to-text model supports 43 languages and is designed to deliver highly accurate transcriptions. Microsoft claims it operates significantly faster than many competing transcription systems.

MAI-Voice-2 and MAI-Voice-2 Flash

These voice-generation models provide more natural-sounding speech output and support over 15 additional languages. Microsoft says they include safeguards to prevent misuse while offering a wider range of voice options for developers and businesses.

More Highlights From Microsoft Build 2026

Beyond the new AI models, Microsoft announced several major updates across its technology stack.

The company introduced Microsoft Scout, a new AI personal assistant built on the open-source OpenClaw framework. It also showcased a next-generation quantum computing chip aimed at accelerating the development of practical quantum systems.

For developers, Microsoft revealed deeper Linux integration within Windows, including improvements to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and new Microsoft Execution Containers (MXC), which create secure environments for AI agents and automated workflows.

Another notable announcement was the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, a developer-focused AI machine powered by NVIDIA hardware that can run large AI models locally without relying on cloud GPUs.

Microsoft also unveiled new security and governance tools such as Agent 365 and Codename MDASH, an AI-powered security system that uses more than 100 specialized agents to identify vulnerabilities and recommend fixes.

A Bigger Push Into In-House AI