Microsoft Says New Quantum Chip Is 1,000 Times More Stable, Targets Practical Quantum Computer by 2029

Microsoft has announced a major advance in its long-running quantum computing project, unveiling a new chip called Majorana 2 that it says is dramatically more reliable than its earlier version.

The tech giant claims the new chip is around 1,000 times more stable than Majorana 1, bringing it a step closer to building a quantum computer capable of solving real-world commercial problems within the next few years.

Quantum computers are widely seen as the next big leap in computing. Unlike traditional computers, which process information using bits represented as either 0 or 1, quantum computers use qubits that can handle much more complex calculations. The challenge, however, is that qubits are extremely fragile and can lose information very quickly.

Microsoft says it has made significant progress in solving that problem.

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What Changed in Majorana 2?

According to the company, qubits on the new Majorana 2 chip can remain stable for more than 20 seconds on average. In some tests, they lasted for over a minute. By comparison, qubits on the previous Majorana 1 chip typically survived for only a few milliseconds.

To put that improvement into perspective, Microsoft compared it to the difference between charging a smartphone every day and charging it once every few years.

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The company achieved this improvement by redesigning the materials used inside the chip. Majorana 2 replaces aluminum with lead in key parts of the processor and uses a new combination of semiconductor materials. Microsoft says these changes help shield qubits from disturbances that can cause errors.

A Different Path to Quantum Computing

For nearly two decades, Microsoft has been pursuing a unique approach known as topological quantum computing. This method is based on special quantum states that are expected to be naturally more resistant to errors.

The company’s work is linked to a theoretical particle-like phenomenon first proposed by Italian physicist Ettore Majorana in the 1930s. Microsoft believes this approach can eventually lead to quantum computers that are more stable and easier to scale than other designs being developed across the industry.

Still a Long Way to Go

Despite the breakthrough, Microsoft acknowledges that much work remains.

The current Majorana 2 chip contains only 12 qubits. A practical quantum computer capable of solving major scientific or business problems would likely require millions of qubits working together reliably.

Even so, Microsoft believes the latest progress has accelerated its timeline. The company now says it aims to build a commercially useful quantum machine by 2029, years earlier than previously expected.

Experts React Cautiously

Independent researchers say the announcement is promising but note that many of Microsoft’s claims have yet to be fully verified by the wider scientific community because the company has not publicly released all technical details.

Still, experts believe the development could be significant if Microsoft’s results hold up.

Some researchers say the company may have made an important leap toward creating fault-tolerant quantum computers, machines that can continue working accurately even when errors occur.

The race to build practical quantum computers is attracting massive investment from technology companies and governments around the world. A successful quantum computer could one day help discover new medicines, design advanced materials, improve logistics systems, and solve scientific problems that would take today’s fastest supercomputers years to complete.