Mid-Range Smartphone Showdown: iQOO Neo 10 vs OnePlus Nord 4 vs POCO X7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 60 Pro | Image: File photo

The mid-range smartphone segment in 2025 is brimming with competitive options, each offering a blend of performance, design, and features. In this comparison, we delve into the key specifications and features of four prominent contenders: the iQOO Neo 10, OnePlus Nord 4, POCO X7 Pro, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro.

Performance and Processor

iQOO Neo 10: The phone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, paired with an iQOO SuperComputing Chip Q1.

OnePlus Nord 4: Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.

POCO X7 Pro: Features the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Utilises the Mediatek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Chipset.

Camera Capabilities

iQOO Neo 10 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel dual-rear camera system, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 4 boasts 50MP OIS camera (Sony LYT-600 sensor) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front has a 16MP selfie camera.

POCO X7 Pro is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 20MP front camera.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there is a 50MP camera.

Battery and Charging

iQOO Neo 10: Will pack 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging.

OnePlus Nord 4: Comes with a 5,500mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging.

POCO X7 Pro: Features 6000mAh battery and supports 90W HyperCharge support.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 125W wired charging for swift recharges.

Display and Design

iQOO Neo 10: Will most likely come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

OnePlus Nord 4: Features a 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant colours.

POCO X7 Pro: Boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pricing and Availability

iQOO Neo 10: Expected to be priced competitively in the mid-range segment, offering flagship-like features at an affordable price point starting at Rs 35,000. The phone will launch on May 26.

OnePlus Nord 4: The phone was launched at Rs 32,999.

POCO X7 Pro: The price of this phone starts at Rs 27,999.