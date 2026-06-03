Mukesh Ambani Loses Asia’s No. 2 Richest Spot; This Tech Billionaire Takes the Lead

A major change has taken place in Asia’s billionaire rankings, with Mukesh Ambani dropping to the third position on the latest wealth list after losing the No. 2 spot amid a sharp rise in the fortunes of a fast-growing technology entrepreneur.

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani’s net worth stands at $86.9 billion (around ₹7.38 lakh crore), placing him behind the second-richest person in Asia. Gautam Adani continues to hold the top spot in the region with a fortune of $117.4 billion (nearly ₹9.98 lakh crore).

The reshuffle comes as investor enthusiasm around artificial intelligence and technology businesses continues to boost valuations across the sector.

Ambani Drops to Third Spot

The latest rankings show that Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has slipped from second to third place among Asia’s richest individuals. While his wealth remains among the highest in the region, changes in market valuations and investor sentiment have altered the order at the top.

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Ambani’s fortune has declined by more than $20 billion since the start of the year, according to Bloomberg’s calculations. Despite that drop, he remains one of the world’s wealthiest business leaders, with interests spanning telecom, energy, retail and digital services.

AI Boom Drives Wealth Surge

The biggest factor behind the latest ranking change is the rapid growth of one of China’s most valuable technology companies, which owns the popular short-video platform TikTok.

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Strong investor confidence in the company’s artificial intelligence ambitions has helped push its valuation higher. Its AI chatbot, Doubao, has emerged as a major growth engine and reportedly attracts hundreds of millions of monthly users.

The company is also said to be planning massive investments in AI infrastructure and development, reinforcing expectations that artificial intelligence will become a key revenue driver in the coming years.

Valuation Review Triggers Jump

Bloomberg reported that a fresh review of the company’s valuation by major global investors significantly increased the estimated wealth of its co-founder.

The reassessment was also helped by reduced uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s operations in the United States. Concerns over a potential ban had previously weighed on the company’s valuation. However, recent developments involving TikTok’s US business reduced those risks and improved investor confidence.

Market analysts say the removal of this uncertainty led investors to assign a higher value to the remaining business, resulting in a sharp jump in the founder’s personal wealth.

Asia’s Top Three Richest People

The latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks Asia’s wealthiest individuals as:

Gautam Adani - $117.4 billion Zhang Yiming - $92.8 billion Mukesh Ambani - $86.9 billion

The gap between traditional business empires and technology-driven fortunes is narrowing rapidly as artificial intelligence, digital platforms and private technology firms create wealth at an unprecedented pace.

Technology Reshaping Wealth Rankings

The latest reshuffle highlights how AI and digital businesses are increasingly influencing global wealth rankings. While sectors such as energy, ports, infrastructure and retail continue to create enormous fortunes, technology entrepreneurs are gaining ground quickly as investors pour billions into AI-focused companies.