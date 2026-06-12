New Indigenous Body Scanner in India Detects Non‑Metallic Threats in Seconds

Vehant Technologies, a security and surveillance solutions company incubated at IIT‑Delhi in 2005, has announced the launch of MilliView, India’s first indigenously developed millimetre‑wave body scanner. The system is designed to detect both metallic and non‑metallic threats in under five seconds, a capability the company says addresses critical gaps in existing screening technologies.

Vehant Technologies has built its reputation on AI‑enabled security and traffic enforcement systems, including baggage scanners, under‑vehicle inspection systems, and automated number plate recognition. With MilliView, the firm is moving into passenger screening technology, aiming to provide airports, government agencies, and critical infrastructure with faster and more comprehensive detection tools.

According to the company, the scanner uses non‑ionizing millimetre‑wave imaging combined with AI‑powered threat recognition. It can identify concealed items such as explosives, detonators, flammable materials, gels, and organic substances. Traditional scanners have largely focused on metallic weapons, leaving non‑metallic threats harder to detect. Vehant says the new system complies with Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines and incorporates India‑specific detection algorithms.

Privacy concerns have been addressed by displaying potential threat zones on a generic, gender‑neutral avatar rather than anatomical images. The company also plans to seek European ECAC certification, which would allow deployment in international markets across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

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Kapil Bardeja, co‑founder and CEO of Vehant Technologies, said many screening systems in use today were designed for an era when metallic weapons were the primary concern. “Security agencies now face a broader spectrum of threats, including concealed non‑metallic items that often remain difficult to detect,” he noted.

The launch of MilliView is positioned as part of India’s broader push toward domestic manufacturing under the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. Deployment is expected across airports, transportation hubs, government establishments, and sensitve infrastructure in the coming months.

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