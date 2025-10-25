No iPhone 18 Next Year As Apple Expected to Launch iPhone Air 2 As New Entry Model

Apple is reportedly reshaping its iPhone lineup yet again, skipping an expected refresh in the process. Multiple reports suggest that there will be no standard iPhone 18 in 2026. Instead, Apple plans to position the second-generation iPhone Air as its new entry‑level flagship, making it the successor to both the current iPhone 17 and the recently introduced iPhone Air.

Rethinking the lineup

Analysts believe Apple’s decision stems from the success of the iPhone Air, which arrived earlier this year as the thinnest iPhone yet at 5.6mm. Sitting neatly between the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro tiers, the Air combined near‑Pro performance, thanks to the A19 Pro chip, with a slimmer and lighter design but a traded-off camera setup.

While they argue the balance between the design and performance has appealed to customers, other reports have claimed Apple has asked suppliers to scale back the production of the iPhone Air by nearly 80 per cent. So, next year’s iPhone Air could be Apple tweaking the experiment to find out if the Air can manage to find takers as an entry model, likely priced lower than the first-generation model.

What to expect from iPhone Air 2

According to reports from PhoneArena and IBTimes UK, the iPhone Air 2 is slated for a September 2026 launch and may replace the regular iPhone 18 entirely. It’s expected to retain the ultra‑thin profile while gaining Apple’s next‑generation A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, promising 15 per cent faster performance and 30 per cent better efficiency. Storage options will likely start at 256GB and go up to 1TB, with 8GB RAM and a roughly 3,150 mAh battery supporting both MagSafe and 20W wired charging. Connectivity upgrades such as Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and eSIM‑only support are all on the cards.

Design‑wise, minor refinements are more likely than radical changes, including new colours, stronger titanium framing, and possibly an Action button carried over from the Pro models. The Air 2 is also tipped to ship with iOS 27, preloaded with the next generation of Apple Intelligence features for on‑device AI tasks.

A transitional year

Skipping the numbered base model would mark a rare shift in Apple’s predictable cycle, but could simplify a range that’s become increasingly crowded. With the Air replacing the standard iPhone for mainstream users, and the rumoured foldable and next Pro Max variants targeting premium buyers, 2026 may be the year Apple redraws its iPhone playbook entirely. The iPhone 18 will reportedly arrive as part of a split launch cycle in the first half of 2027.