Apple Halts iPhone 17 Air Production, Boosts Other Models as Slim Experiment Falls Flat

Maybe this just isn’t the era for super-slim smartphones. Apple and Samsung- the world’s biggest phone makers- seem to have quietly agreed on one thing: people don’t really want ultra-thin phones anymore.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Apple has decided to slash production of its recently launched iPhone 17 Air, famously called “Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever.” The company has reportedly halted production of about 1 million units after weak demand, especially in markets outside China, where it launched only last week.

The iPhone 17 Air was meant to be Apple’s bold design experiment - light, thin, and stylish -but it seems that the idea didn’t go as planned. The report says that Apple will now cut iPhone Air production to almost “end-of-production” levels by November.

Originally, the Air model was expected to make up 10–15% of total iPhone 17 production, but that share will now drop to less than 10%. In response, Apple is reportedly boosting production of its other iPhone 17 models, which includes the regular 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, by around 2 million units to make up for the loss.

Industry watchers say the weak reception may have less to do with Apple’s design and more to do with user preferences. Many buyers still prefer larger batteries and more durable phones over sleek, ultra-thin designs - a lesson Samsung seems to have learned, too.

In a separate report by The Elec, Samsung has halted development of its Galaxy S26 Edge, the slim curved-screen model that was set to replace the Galaxy S26 Plus next year. The decision reportedly came after poor sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s struggling iPhone 17 Air.

