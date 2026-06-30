WhatsApp Usernames Explained: How the New Feature Lets You Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number

WhatsApp has started letting users book a username on the app. The feature itself, where you actually use that username to chat, isn't ready yet and will arrive sometime later this year. But the company wants people to grab their preferred name early, before someone else takes it.

Why Numbers Feel Awkward to Share

Think about it-you meet someone new at a wedding, a gym, or your kid's school, and they ask for your number so you can stay in touch. It can feel like too much, too soon. A phone number isn't just a way to call someone; it's linked to your bank accounts, your identity, basically everything about you.

The same problem shows up in group chats too. Parents joining a class WhatsApp group, for instance, often end up sharing their number with a room full of people they've never even met.

WhatsApp's fix for this is simple: let people use a username instead, so nobody has to give out their actual number just to say hello.

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Grab Your Username Today

Here's the part that's live right now, you can reserve your username starting this week. WhatsApp has over three billion users worldwide, so common and catchy names will run out fast once the feature actually goes live. That's exactly why the company is letting people lock in their choice early.

To do this, open WhatsApp, head to Settings, then Account, and tap Username. The whole process takes barely a few seconds. Stuck on what to pick? WhatsApp has built a username generator that throws up suggestions for you.

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The advice from WhatsApp is to keep it personal- pick something only the people you actually want to hear from will know.

Good News for Business Owners

If you run a small business or work as a content creator, you don't have to think too hard about this. WhatsApp is allowing you to simply pick up the same username you already use on Instagram or Facebook, so your brand looks the same everywhere.

More Privacy Built In

WhatsApp is calling this its next big privacy move. Unlike searching for someone on Instagram or Twitter, there won't be any way to browse or discover usernames, you'll need to know the exact one to message someone for the first time. There's also a backup safety net called a username key, an extra code you can set so that even your username alone isn't enough for a stranger to reach you.

And here's the real win: once this rolls out fully, your phone number will stay hidden even when a stranger messages you for the first time, as long as you've switched on your username.

What's the Timeline

WhatsApp hasn't given an exact date yet. The company says the feature will roll out slowly, country by country, over the coming months, and users will get a notification inside the app once it's available in their region.