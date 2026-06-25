How to Know if Someone Has Blocked You on WhatsApp in the Simplest Way

Wondering whether someone has blocked you on WhatsApp? While the messaging app deliberately avoids notifying users when they're blocked, there may be a simpler way to check without sending a message or making a call.

The trick involves WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption verification feature, which can indicate whether a secure connection with a contact is still being automatically verified. Although it isn't an official blocking indicator, it could serve as another clue alongside the app's existing signs.

How the Encryption Trick Works

Every WhatsApp chat is protected with end-to-end encryption and has a unique security code shared between both participants. Normally, WhatsApp automatically verifies this encryption in the background to ensure messages remain secure.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, this automatic verification may stop working if someone has blocked you. As a result, repeated verification attempts for that chat could fail.

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Image: WABetaInfo

How to Check

To try the method:

Open the WhatsApp chat with the person you suspect has blocked you. Tap the contact's name at the top. Scroll down and select Encryption. Check whether the security code verifies successfully.

If the automatic verification repeatedly fails while working normally for your other contacts, it could be an indication that you've been blocked.

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But There's a Catch

Before jumping to conclusions, it's important to understand that encryption verification can fail for reasons unrelated to blocking.

For example, the other person may have recently reinstalled WhatsApp, changed phones, linked a new device, or reset their account. Any of these actions can generate a new encryption key and temporarily affect verification. WhatsApp regularly refreshes encryption keys to maintain security.

That means this method should not be treated as definitive proof.

Other Signs You May Have Been Blocked

WhatsApp has never provided a single feature that confirms whether you've been blocked. Instead, the company recommends looking for a combination of signs, including:

Your messages show only one grey tick for an extended period. You can no longer see the person's last seen or online status. Their profile photo stops updating. Calls to that contact never connect.

Even these indicators are not conclusive, as users can hide their online status and profile information through privacy settings.

Why WhatsApp Doesn't Confirm Blocks

WhatsApp intentionally keeps blocking private chats to protect users' privacy and safety. Revealing exactly when someone has blocked another person could be misused for harassment or unwanted contact.

The new encryption-based method simply adds another technical clue to the list. It may help you make a more informed guess, but it still cannot confirm with certainty that you've been blocked.