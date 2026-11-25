A new category of high-performance Windows PCs is beginning to take shape in India, with manufacturers including ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI showcasing systems built around NVIDIA's RTX Spark platform. Designed for demanding creative workloads and locally run AI applications, these machines combine NVIDIA's Blackwell RTX GPU architecture with the Grace CPU and up to 128GB of unified memory.

Prices start at ₹2,99,399 for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, while some of the more powerful systems cost considerably more. The hardware is aimed at creators, developers and professionals who want to run AI models and handle resource-intensive workloads on their own machines, rather than depending entirely on cloud-based services.

What Makes RTX Spark PCs Different?

The RTX Spark platform combines a Blackwell RTX GPU with an NVIDIA Grace CPU in a system designed to handle demanding AI and creative workloads. It supports up to 128GB of unified memory and delivers up to one petaflop of FP4 AI performance.

The unified memory architecture is particularly relevant for running larger AI models locally. It allows the system to work with models and datasets that would otherwise require substantial dedicated GPU memory or access to cloud infrastructure.

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The platform also supports NVIDIA's wider software ecosystem, including CUDA, DLSS, OptiX, Reflex, G-SYNC, TensorRT and hardware-accelerated video tools. MediaTek has collaborated with NVIDIA on the custom CPU design.

For creators, this translates into support for demanding tasks such as 8K video editing, 3D rendering and AI-assisted production workflows. Demonstrations at the NVIDIA RTX Spark Experience in New Delhi included editing footage in DaVinci Resolve, working with Unreal Engine 5 and using NVIDIA Broadcast.

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Running AI Models and Agents Locally

One of the key use cases for these systems is running AI models and agents directly on a PC. Users can deploy AI agents to complete tasks, generate creative assets and write code, with supported tools including GitHub Copilot, Hermes, OpenClaw, Perplexity, Pi and WorkBuddy.

NVIDIA also demonstrated Nemotron 3.5 Bolt 74B-A9B, a 74-billion-parameter model that occupies 24GB of memory and is optimised for tool calling and multi-step tasks.

The advantage of local inference is that users can run supported AI workloads without sending every request to a cloud service. This can offer greater control over data and workflows, although performance and model compatibility will depend on the application and the system configuration.

NVIDIA is also working on security features for agent-based computing. OpenShell provides a secure runtime, while Microsoft Execution Containers can help manage permissions. NVIDIA PAIR allows an RTX Spark system to serve AI inference to compatible Windows, Linux and macOS devices on a home network.

RTX Spark PCs and Laptops: India Prices

Several manufacturers have showcased systems based on the platform, with prices varying according to the form factor and configuration.

ASUS: The ProArt P14 starts at ₹3,19,990, while the ProArt P16 is priced at ₹4,89,990. ASUS has also showcased the ProArt GR1X desktop, priced at ₹9,00,000.

Dell: The XPS 16 Creator Edition costs ₹4,49,990. It features a 17.8mm chassis and a 3.2K tandem OLED display. It is available through Dellstore.com.

HP: The OmniBook Ultra is priced at ₹5,49,999 and supports up to 128GB of memory. Pre-bookings are expected to begin on November 24 through HP.com.

Lenovo: The Yoga Pro 9n starts at ₹2,99,399, while the Yoga 9n 2-in-1 is priced at ₹3,32,801.

MSI: The EdgeMesa N AI+ desktop is priced at ₹3,89,999, excluding GST. The company also showcased the Prestige N16 Flip AI+ laptop.

Gigabyte: The AI TOP Aero is expected to arrive later in December, with an expected price of ₹7,35,499.

Tools for Video, Photography and 3D Workflows

The hardware is also designed to support creative applications that rely on AI acceleration. NVIDIA Broadcast 2.3 can remove background noise from existing recordings and includes Studio Voice Mic Profiles. A beta version of RTX Video also supports up to 4K super resolution and 4x frame generation.

Adobe applications are another part of the ecosystem. TensorRT acceleration is available across Photoshop, Premiere and Substance 3D, while native RTX Spark support through beta versions is available for Photoshop and Premiere. Support for Substance 3D is expected to follow.

NVIDIA also demonstrated ComfyUI RTX Video nodes, which can convert AI-generated video from 15fps to 60fps and add HDR. Since these workloads can run locally, creators do not have to rely on per-use cloud inference charges for every generation or processing task.

The demonstrations also included editing 8K 4:2:2 footage and working with 3D scenes as large as 90GB, including while running on battery power.

Are RTX Spark PCs Worth Considering?

RTX Spark systems are aimed at a relatively specialised audience. Their high memory capacity and AI-focused hardware could make them useful for developers, researchers and creators who regularly work with large models, high-resolution footage or complex 3D projects.

However, prices starting close to ₹3 lakh put them well above mainstream laptops. Buyers who primarily need a machine for everyday productivity, browsing or conventional content creation may not need this level of hardware.