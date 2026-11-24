Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang received a grand welcome from cheering employees as he returned to the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, November 23, following his dramatic reinstatement as the company's chief executive.

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of employees gathering at the company's headquarters to greet Huang. Staff members erupted into cheers and applause, with several employees chanting "Jensen! Jensen! Jensen!" as the tech billionaire made his way through the crowd.

Addressing the gathering, Huang thanked employees for giving him another opportunity and promised to improve his leadership. "Thank you all for the second chances. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around," he told the cheering staff.

Huang also apologised for putting employees through the recent turmoil, acknowledging that the situation had been difficult for the company. He reportedly placed his hand over his heart while expressing gratitude for the support he received.

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In a lighter moment, Huang joked that it was his first day back at work and that he did not even have a computer yet, adding that the IT department would have to arrange a new PC for him. His remarks drew laughter from the employees gathered around him.

Why Was Jensen Huang Reinstated As Nvidia CEO?

Huang's return comes less than two weeks after he stepped down from his leadership position on November 12 amid controversy surrounding reported extramarital relationships, including allegations involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

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The developments also triggered concerns over potential national security implications and calls for greater scrutiny of the company.

However, Nvidia's board announced on November 23 that it had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president and CEO following discussions with him. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

The company also clarified that an independent investigation into the reported foreign intelligence effort would continue. Nvidia further stated that Huang was committed to cooperating with the investigation.

Trump And Elon Musk Back Huang's Return

US President Donald Trump publicly supported Huang's reinstatement, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk had also expressed support for the Nvidia chief's return.

Musk had previously compared removing Huang from Nvidia to dropping basketball legend Michael Jordan from a winning team, highlighting the importance of the CEO to the company's success.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, has transformed the company into one of the world's most influential artificial intelligence and semiconductor businesses.