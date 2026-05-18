OnePlus 15R Price Hiked Again in India: Now ₹7,000 More Expensive Than Launch Price

The OnePlus 15R has received its second price revision in India in the space of a few months, and the cumulative increase from its original launch price is now hard to ignore. The 15R now starts at ₹54,999 for the base 12GB+256GB variant and ₹59,999 for the 12GB+512GB model, marking the second price hike for the phone in the country.

The OnePlus 15R (read our detailed review) originally launched in India at ₹47,999 for the base variant and ₹52,999 for the higher storage option. A first revision last month pushed those prices to ₹50,499 and ₹54,499, respectively, already representing an increase of up to ₹2,500. The latest round adds another ₹4,500 on top, bringing the total cumulative hike on the base variant to ₹7,000 from launch.

The revisions have happened quietly, without formal announcements. The updated pricing is now live across the official OnePlus store and Amazon India.

The stated driver behind the hikes is the ongoing RAM and memory component shortage that has been reshaping smartphone pricing across the industry. A severe global memory component shortage, a depreciating Indian rupee, and ongoing supply chain pressures have forced several brands to pass manufacturing costs to the consumer, with OnePlus's BBK siblings OPPO and Vivo, along with Samsung, all having revised their mid-to-flagship pricing upwards in recent months. OnePlus is not alone in hiking prices, and for consumers, timing purchases is becoming increasingly important.

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Despite the hikes, OnePlus is currently offering a limited-time bank discount of up to ₹2,000 on the 15R, partially softening the blow for buyers. But bank offers are transient, and the base price is what matters for the long-term value equation.

That equation has shifted considerably. At its original launch price of ₹47,999, the OnePlus 15R was a well-rounded package. With its current pricing, alternatives such as the iQOO 15R have become more compelling in the same segment. With the OnePlus 15R now moving closer to ₹60,000 and the OnePlus 15 crossing ₹80,000 for higher variants, the gap between segments is shifting, and the value case that OnePlus has traditionally relied upon is becoming harder to sustain.

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