OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nord 5: Specifications, Price, and Everything That's Changed

OnePlus has refreshed its mid-range lineup with the Nord 6, and on paper, it looks like a typical year-on-year upgrade. Bigger battery, faster chip, smoother display. The usual checklist. But once you look closely, the shift is not just incremental. It’s directional.

The Nord 6 is pushing toward performance and endurance, even if that means making a few trade-offs elsewhere.

Price: Slight bump, but familiar positioning

The OnePlus Nord 6 starts at ₹38,999, placing it slightly above the Nord 5, which launched at ₹31,999 and still hovers close to ₹34,000 in the market. So yes, the price has gone up, but not dramatically. OnePlus is still targeting the same under-₹40,000 segment.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Performance: Generational jump

The Nord 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, compared to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 on the Nord 5. That translates to better sustained gaming performance, improved thermal efficiency, and faster multitasking.

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This is not a marginal bump. It is a noticeable step up, especially for gaming-focused users.

Display: Smoother, but not radically different

The Nord 6 moves to a 165Hz AMOLED display, up from 144Hz on the Nord 5. In real-world use, the difference between 144Hz and 165Hz is subtle. But it does reinforce OnePlus’ push toward gaming and fluid UI performance.

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Both phones remain in a similar size range, but the Nord 6 has a slightly smaller screen, maxing at 6.78 inches. The Nord 5 had a 6.83-inch display.

Battery: The biggest upgrade, by far

This is where things get slightly absurd. The Nord 6 packs a 9000mAh battery, compared to around 6800mAh on the Nord 5.

Combined with fast charging support, the Nord 6 is touted for long gaming sessions and heavy content consumption, and is aimed at users who don’t want to think about charging

Camera: Not a priority shift

The camera setup remains broadly similar, with a 50MP primary rear sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor on both devices.

However, there are subtle differences:

Nord 5 offers a higher-resolution 50MP front camera. Nord 6 downgrades to a 32MP selfie camera

Rear camera hardware also sees minor changes, but nothing that fundamentally shifts the experience.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Software and features

The Nord 6 ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, compared to Android 15 on the Nord 5. Other upgrades include IP68/IP69 water resistance (vs IP65), Wi-Fi 7 support, and improved AI features.

So what has actually changed?

If you strip away the spec sheet noise, the difference is simple:

Nord 5 = Balanced mid-range phone

Nord 6 = Performance-first, battery-heavy device

OnePlus appears to have prioritised speed, endurance, and smoothness over camera upgrades or design changes.

Should you upgrade?

If you are using the Nord 5, the upgrade makes sense only if you care about gaming performance and battery life is a major priority. If your focus is camera or overall balance, the Nord 5 still holds up surprisingly well.