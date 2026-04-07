OnePlus Nord 6 With 165Hz Display Launched, Starts at ₹38,999

OnePlus India has officially launched the Nord 6, a device designed to bridge the gap between mid-range value and flagship performance. Aimed at "modern hustlers," the Nord 6 introduces several segment-first features, including a massive battery and PC-level gaming speeds, wrapped in a design inspired by the flagship OnePlus 15.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord 6 goes on sale April 9, 2026, at 12:00 PM via Amazon, OnePlus.in, and offline stores. It comes in two configurations:

Variant Launch Price Net Effective Price (with Bank Offers) 8GB + 256GB ₹38,999 ₹35,999 12GB + 256GB ₹41,999 ₹38,899

Gaming and Performance

The Nord 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 platform, delivering a segment-first 165 FPS gaming experience on titles like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile. To support competitive play, OnePlus has introduced EdgeTech, featuring a 3200Hz touch sampling rate.

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Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Display and Connectivity

The smartphone features the same 165Hz 1.5K "Sunburst HDR" AMOLED display found in the OnePlus 15. It boasts a peak brightness of 3600 nits and Aqua Touch 2.0, allowing the screen to remain responsive even with wet fingers. Connectivity is handled by an exclusive G2 Wi-Fi chip and 5G-Advanced support for up to 3x faster data speeds.

Battery and Charging

Setting a new record for its class, the Nord 6 houses a 9000mAh silicon-carbon battery. The company claims over 2.5 days of moderate use or 26.9 hours of YouTube. The battery charges at 80W speed, which the company claims provides a full charge in 70 minutes. It also supports 27W wired reverse charging to power other devices and Bypass Charging to manage heat during heavy tasks.

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AI-Enhanced Imaging and Productivity

The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony main sensor with OIS and a 32MP front camera. It introduces the 4K Motion Photo Clipper, allowing users to extract high-resolution stills from 3-second video clips.

The Nord 6 is also an AI powerhouse, featuring AI Mind Space, AI Eraser, Unblur, and Reflection Remover. Running OxygenOS 16, OnePlus promises 4 major Android updates and 6 years of security patches.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Durability and Design