OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Work, Its Long-Awaited 'Super App' Powered by GPT-5.6

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Work, a new AI-powered workspace that combines its flagship chatbot with the company's coding agent Codex, allowing users to create documents, presentations, websites and other work products using simple natural language prompts.

Powered by the newly launched GPT-5.6 model, ChatGPT Work is OpenAI's biggest push yet towards building what could become an AI "super app" for professionals, bringing together writing, coding, research and automation under one platform.

What Is ChatGPT Work?

OpenAI describes ChatGPT Work as an AI agent designed for people who don't know how to code but still want to take advantage of advanced programming tools. The platform combines the conversational abilities of ChatGPT with Codex, OpenAI's coding model, enabling users to generate websites, business presentations, reports and other digital assets through simple instructions instead of writing code manually. The company says the service is intended to help knowledge workers automate complex workflows without requiring technical expertise.

Powered by GPT-5.6

ChatGPT Work runs on GPT-5.6, OpenAI's newest frontier model, which was also released on Thursday after a weeks-long delay prompted by US government reviews over national security concerns. According to OpenAI, GPT-5.6 offers stronger coding, reasoning and agentic capabilities than previous models, allowing ChatGPT Work to complete more sophisticated tasks with minimal user input.

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OpenAI Takes On Anthropic

The launch puts OpenAI in direct competition with Anthropic's Claude Cowork, an AI agent introduced earlier this year that can autonomously plan and execute multi-step workplace tasks. Unlike traditional chatbots that primarily answer questions, both products are designed to complete work on behalf of users, reflecting a broader shift towards AI agents capable of carrying out end-to-end projects.

OpenAI says its advantage lies in making these capabilities available at a lower cost. The company has introduced three versions of GPT-5.6, allowing customers to choose different performance levels while reducing computing costs. Analysts quoted by Reuters say even the smallest GPT-5.6 model performs many tasks nearly as well as larger models while costing significantly less to run.

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More Than Just a Chatbot

Alongside ChatGPT Work, OpenAI also announced a new desktop application and a hosted websites feature, allowing users to build and publish websites directly through the platform without relying on external web development tools.

The additions further expand ChatGPT beyond a conversational assistant into a broader productivity platform capable of handling writing, coding, research and publishing from a single interface.

Who Can Use It?