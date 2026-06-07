OpenAI Reportedly Planning to Launch ChatGPT 'Superapp' Ahead of Going Public

OpenAI is planning its biggest ChatGPT overhaul yet, aiming to turn it ​into a "superapp" with coding tools and AI agents to ‌boost revenue ahead of a potential stock market listing, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The changes are part of a broader reorganisation at OpenAI, as ​it shifts resources to target lucrative enterprise clients and intensify ​competition with rival Anthropic, the report said, citing more ⁠than a dozen current and former employees.

Reuters could not immediately ​verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' ​request for comment.

The overhaul will give greater prominence and resources to OpenAI's coding product Codex and is set to roll out in the coming weeks, ​initially appearing as updates to ChatGPT's website and mobile apps, ​the FT said.

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To drive uptake, OpenAI is redesigning ChatGPT's interface with new prompts ‌and ⁠features steering users toward coding tools, image generation and partner services such as Canva and Booking.com, the report added.

Most Codex users are paying customers, while 2 million businesses account for about 40% ​of OpenAI's revenue, FT said, ​adding that ⁠the company expects that share to rise to 50% by year-end.

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ChatGPT serves more than 900 million ​weekly active users, OpenAI said earlier this year, ​adding that ⁠it had surpassed 50 million consumer subscribers.