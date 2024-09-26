Published 10:14 IST, September 26th 2024
OpenAI to remove non-profit status, give Sam Altman equity: Report
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is working on a plan to restructure its core business into a for-profit benefit corporation that will no longer be controlled by its non-profit board. Chief executive Sam Altman will also receive equity for the first time in the for-profit company.
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
OpenAI | Image: Shutterstock
