Published 10:14 IST, September 26th 2024

OpenAI to remove non-profit status, give Sam Altman equity: Report

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is working on a plan to restructure its core business into a for-profit benefit corporation that will no longer be controlled by its non-profit board. Chief executive Sam Altman will also receive equity for the first time in the for-profit company.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
OpenAI | Image: Shutterstock
