Oppo K13 Turbo Series With Built-In Fan Coming to India Next Week

Oppo K13 Turbo series is set for launch in India next week. The new smartphone series is touted to pack a built-in fan for better heat management, which, the company says, is a first-of-its-kind feature in this segment. Oppo has confirmed the series includes two phones, the K13 Turbo Pro and K13 Turbo, which will be powered by Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets, respectively.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launch Date

The K13 Turbo series will be launched at an event on August 11, where Oppo will announce not just the details and specifications of the new phones but also their prices and availability.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Specifications

According to company teasers, the K13 Turbo series phones will feature a built-in centrifugal fan, located below the processor, to initiate cooling directly at the core. Spinning at up to 18,000 rpm, this fan will offer both active and passive cooling, helping the dedicated vapour chamber of 7,000 sq.m, along with a 19,000 sq.m graphite layer duct system, dissipate heat more effectively. According to the company, this technology will help the phone reduce temperatures by up to 4℃ during intense gaming sessions, such as those in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Oppo has also confirmed the K13 Turbo Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, while the K13 Turbo rocks a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. While Oppo has not revealed other key specifications, the Chinese counterparts of the K13 Turbo Pro and K13 Turbo are a point of reference. For instance, the K13 Turbo series could come with 50MP dual cameras and a 16MP selfie camera. The Pro model could house a 7000mAh battery for a long-lasting performance.