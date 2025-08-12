Panasonic Launches LUMIX S1II at Rs 3.29 Lakh and LUMIX S1IIE at Rs 2.69 Lakh in India for Pro Creators | Image: Panasonic

Panasonic has launched its latest full-frame mirrorless cameras, the LUMIX S1II and LUMIX S1IIE, in India aimed at professional photographers, filmmakers, and content creators. They promise high-quality images, improved video performance, and features that surpass what smartphones can provide.

The LUMIX S1II is priced at Rs 3,29,990, while the LUMIX S1IIE costs Rs 2,69,990. Both cameras are available through authorised dealers and Panasonic’s direct-to-consumer platform.

The LUMIX S1II includes a new 24.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor and Panasonic’s next-generation Venus Engine. This setup enables up to 15 stops of dynamic range in V-Log for detailed cinematics. It supports recording in 5.8K 60p, 5.1K 60p, and 4K 120p, as well as blackout-free burst shooting at 70 fps, which is the fastest in the LUMIX range.

The LUMIX S1IIE targets creators upgrading from entry-level gear. It offers a 24.2MP sensor, 6K 30p open-gate recording, and a cinematic 2.4:1 aspect ratio without cropping. This camera provides over 14 stops of dynamic range in V-Log and supports blackout-free burst shooting at 30 fps.

Both models feature AI-powered Phase Hybrid Autofocus, which includes eye, face, and Urban Sports tracking for fast-moving subjects like skateboarding or parkour. An improved 8.0-stop in-body stabilisation system ensures clear results even in difficult conditions.

Creators can record in Apple ProRes RAW HQ internally, use ARRI LogC3 for cinematic projects, and enjoy smooth connectivity with tools like Capture One, Frame.io, and the upcoming LUMIX Flow. The cameras comes with Dual card slots, solid build quality, and cold-weather resistance down to -10°C.