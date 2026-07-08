People Hate Data Centers, But Thieves Love Them: $1.3 Million in Copper and Equipment Stolen So Far

The race to build more data centers to support artificial intelligence (AI) is creating an unexpected problem in the US, thieves are now targeting construction sites for expensive equipment and copper wire.

Investigators recently recovered two stolen trailers near Chicago carrying data center supplies worth around $1.3 million. One trailer contained nearly $300,000 worth of copper wire that had been stolen from Alabama, while the other was loaded with about $1 million in infrastructure equipment taken from Florida.

The recovery has once again highlighted how valuable data center construction materials have become as AI companies continue to expand their infrastructure.

AI Boom Is Creating New Targets

Data centers require huge amounts of electrical equipment, cooling systems, networking hardware and copper wiring before they are ready to host servers.

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These materials often travel long distances by truck, making them attractive targets for organised cargo theft.

As more AI companies announce new data center projects, experts say criminals are increasingly looking at construction sites and supply chains as opportunities to steal high-value materials.

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Cargo Theft Is Already a Multi-Billion Dollar Problem

Cargo theft is not new, but the growing demand for data center equipment is adding another layer to the problem.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, cargo theft costs businesses roughly $35 billion every year. Expensive electrical components, industrial machinery and copper are among the most commonly stolen items because they can be sold quickly or recycled for cash.

With AI companies investing billions of dollars in new infrastructure, shipments carrying valuable equipment have become even more attractive to thieves.

Copper Remains a Favourite Target

Copper has long been one of the most stolen materials in the construction industry.

It is widely used in electrical wiring, power systems and networking infrastructure, making it essential for data centers. At the same time, it has strong resale value in the scrap market, making it an easy target for criminals.

Large AI facilities can require massive quantities of copper, meaning a single shipment can be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Data Centers Already Face Public Criticism

The thefts come at a time when data centers are already facing growing criticism from local communities.

Many large facilities consume significant amounts of electricity and water, leading to concerns about pressure on local resources, rising energy demand and their environmental impact.

Now, security is becoming another challenge for an industry that is expanding at record speed.

Security Concerns Could Grow

As AI companies continue building new facilities across the US and other countries, protecting valuable construction materials is becoming increasingly important.

Industry experts expect developers to invest more in supply chain tracking, surveillance systems and stronger site security to reduce theft.